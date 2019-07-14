FREDERICK, Md. — Brennan Hanifee tossed a complete-game, five-hit shutout and Zach Jarrett and Patrick Dorrian each homered as the Frederick Keys shut out the Salem Red Sox 6-0 at Nymeo Field on Sunday afternoon.
Hanifee and Salem starter Thaddeus Ward each worked the first two innings with ease before Ward was struck in the wrist with a line drive off the bat of Sean Miller in the top of the third. Ward attempted to pitch through the injury, but was replaced by Joan Martinez.
After Martinez struck out Robbie Thorburn, Jarrett hit a line-drive bullet over the center field fence to give Frederick a 3-0 lead. Martinez ran into more trouble in the fifth as singles from Jean Carrillo and Jarrett and a walk to J.C. Escarra loaded the bases. Jomar Reyes increased the Keys’ lead to 4-0 as he brought home Carrillo on a fielder’s choice.
Dorrian blasted a two-run shot off Zach Schellenger in the bottom of the eighth.
Hanifee walked none, struck out four and only allowed a runner to reach third base once. The complete-game shutout was the first by a Frederick starter since Brady Wager on August 3, 2013.
TRANSACTIONS: Red Sox center fielder Marcus Wilson, Carolina League Player of the Month for June, was called up to Double-A Portland after Salem’s Saturday night’s 7-6 victory. Right fielder Keith Curcio was put on the seven-day disabled list, while left fielder Victor Acosta was activated from that list. Also, lefthanded pitcher Dominic LoBrutto was assigned to Salem from the Gulf Coast League.
ON DECK: The final game both of the series and Salem’s road swing begins at noon Monday at Nymeo Field. Salem’s Enmanuel De Jesus (5-6, 4.12 ERA) faces Frederick’s Cameron Bishop (0-7, 4.71 ERA).