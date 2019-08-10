PULASKI — Ivan Johnson hit two home runs, including a three-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Greeneville Reds knocked off the Pulaski Yankees 5-3 in front of 4,872 fans at Calfee Park.
Johnson led off the game with a solo homer to put the Reds up in the first.
There was no additional scoring until Pulaski reliever Kenlly Montas walked three batters to load the bases, then the Reds upped their lead to 2-0 when AJ Bumpass scored on a groundout in the seventh.
Jake Farrell of the Yankees led off the eighth inning with a single followed by Robert Javier’s triple to cut Greeneville’s lead to 2-1. The next batter, Gabriel Mora, hit a sharp grounder to third, and Javier was tagged out trying to get back to the base on a controversial call. Anthony Volpe and Antonio Cabello struck out to end the inning.
With two outs in the ninth, Pulaski’s Jake Pries launch a 3-1 pitch over the center field wall to tie the score and force extra innings.
In the 10th, Peterson Plaz was placed on second followed by a Justin Gomez single. Johnson then hit a three-run homer to center.
Farrell’s single scored Borinquen Mendez, who was placed on second, and a two-out Volpe double put the tying runs on base, but Cabello struck out to end the game.
ON DECK: The Yankees open a three-game series on Sunday at the Elizabethton Twins, with the first pitch slated for 5 p.m.