Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner promised changes after the team’s 2-1 home loss to Peoria last weekend, and he has delivered on that vow.
The Dawgs (14-21-7) announced this week that they’ve brought in three rookies to try to provide a spark during their stretch run, which begins with Friday and Saturday games at Fayetteville (28-5-8). In corresponding moves, Roanoke waived Nick Kalpouzos and placed forward Brandon Wahlin on injured reserve.
Bremner called the majority of last Saturday’s game “absolute garbage” after the Dawgs got outshot by 10 and produced little offense in the first two and a half periods.
Not getting a result in front of a season-high home crowd that night had a drastic effect on the standings. A win would have elevated Roanoke to sole possession of seventh place in the 10-team SPHL, where eight teams make the playoffs. The loss dropped the Dawgs into last, albeit still just one point behind the three teams tied for seventh.
“Same story all year long: Some guys cannot show up night in and night out,” Bremner said after the loss. “It comes down to work ethic. There’s some execution there, but it just straight up comes down to work ethic. There’s changes coming.”
Those changes came in the signings of defenseman Evan Lindquist and forward Dominic Blad to standard player contracts. Additionally, forward Ty Kraus was signed to an amateur tryout contract.
None has played a professional game.
Lindquist and Blad just completed their college careers at Western New England University, where they were teammates of current Dawgs player Matt O’Dea during their junior seasons. Lindquist had a goal and three assists over 21 college games this season, while Blad notched five goals and seven assists in 22 games.
Kraus recently capped his senior season at Northland College, where he registered four goals and 16 assists in 25 games.
The Dawgs will hold a watch party at Corned Beef and Co. in downtown Roanoke for Friday’s 7 p.m. game against surging Fayetteville, which is tied for first place with Peoria. The Marksmen boast the league’s leading scorer in Brian Bowen, who has 26 goals. Fayetteville’s Max Cook is second in the SPHL with 34 assists.
The matchup pits the league’s top-scoring team (3.63 goals per game) against one of the loop’s hottest goaltenders. On Tuesday, Roanoke’s Austyn Roudebush was named the SPHL Player of the Week for the second time this season after stopping 57 of 60 shots in two games against Peoria.
These two games against Fayetteville begin a seven-game road trip for the Dawgs, who won’t return to the Berglund Center until March 19. Their final seven regular-season games will be played at home.
