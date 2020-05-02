Much has changed for Andrew Green since he was a kid growing up in Daleville, hitting golf balls across vacant lots and working as a cart boy at Botetourt Country Club. However, he still likes to play in the dirt.
Green, a 42-year-old Virginia Tech graduate, is considered one of the chief golf architects of his generation, and in 2018 was the No. 3-ranked restoration expert in the country by Golf Digest.
When he wasn’t cleaning carts, Green worked on the maintenance crew at the Troutville facility, now known as Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
“The roots of both sides of my parents’ families were based in agriculture or farming,” he said, “so I think it was bred into me, or in my blood, to dig in the dirt if you want to say that.”
His brother, Sam, is 6 years older and worked as a golf course superintendent.
“So, I could sort of see what that side of the business was like, as opposed to the monotony of cleaning carts and picking up range balls,” said Green, who was born in Roanoke.
As a junior at Lord Botetourt High School, he started to look ahead to college and considered chemical engineering and actually thought about political science — “which I’m really glad I didn’t pursue,” he said.
He traveled to Blacksburg and met with professor Dean Bork, who was head of the landscape architecture department at Virginia Tech. Bork had worked at a golf architecture firm earlier in his career.
Another mentor was David Chalmers, who was head of the turf department at Tech at the time.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Green said. “There aren’t a whole lot of golf architects out there.”
Landscape architecture was a mandatory five-year program, and he earned a turf degree at the same time, taking 24 hours in his last semester.
As a golfer, his goal was to break 80, which he did on occasion but infrequently enough to irritate him. He was the fifth or sixth man on the team at Lord Botetourt. But his interest in both playing golf and caring for courses earned Green the 1996 Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship. At the time, he told The Roanoke Times that his career goal was to be a golf course architect.
“I loved the camaraderie of the golf team but also loved the idea that I could just tee it up with anybody, chasing after the ball and seeing what the day would bring,” he said.
When he was at Tech, Green did an independent study as a junior that was his only course in golf design.
“Andy was an outstanding and very hard-working student,” writes Bork, who worked with Green on his senior project, a residential golf course community, that earned him the program’s Stanley Abbott Award.
“While he was at VT, I did what I could to introduce him to contacts in the golf industry. He obviously has gone well beyond that to a distinguished professional career in golf course design.”
Chalmers, an amateur golfer of some distinction, has made a series of moves — the latest to South Dakota — but has kept track of Green’s career.
“I met Andrew because his older brother, Sam, was in the turf program at Tech,” Chalmers said. “Sam’s been very successful; then, he went into business. Andrew took two major degrees and I’m not sure he went much more than four years.
”
Off the top of his head, Chalmers named a host of courses that he could identify with Green, from U.S. Open sites like Congressional Country Club in suburban Washington D.C., and Oak Hill Country Club in Upstate New York, to lesser-known tracts such as the U.S. Naval Academy course.
“It’s just a real grin to see Andrew having that kind of success,” Chalmers said.
During summers in college, Green worked for a company, McDonald and Sons, that introduced him to golf course restoration, and he spent 14 years designing and building golf courses up and down the East Coast.
“Creating things is a huge part of what I wanted to do and what I’m doing now,” said Green, who lives just south of the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, “and there’s also the camaraderie of what it takes to build these things. It’s a good excuse for a job.”
Green married his wife, Jennifer, a couple of years out of school and they have three children, ages 14, 12 and 10. He doesn’t play much golf but does join his kids for an occasional nine holes.
“I’ve been kind of cautious,” he said. “I want them to grow a love for the game. I didn’t want to shove it down their throat. Maybe I was too cautious about it.”
Contracts for some upcoming U.S. Opens have not been awarded and Green’s firm has been mentioned in connection with a past site, Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
Inverness is known for the “Hinkle Tree,” which was planted in the middle of the 1979 U.S. Open because the long-hitting Lon Hinkle wasn’t playing the course as designed. The tournament winner was Hale Irwin.
“The evergreen [Hinkle] tree was the only tree left after the restoration of the property,” Green said, “and it blew over maybe six weeks ago, so they had to cut it down.”
Green’s firm had worked around it in a previous restoration.
“It was the ugliest tree in creation but it was still there,” he said.
Green considers it a blessing that he has been able to do what he always wanted.
“I do feel fortunate that I’m one of the more successful guys who never really worked for a big-name architect,” he said. “I didn’t work for a [George] Fazio or [Jack] Nicklaus. I kind of learned the craft as I went along.”
That hasn’t prevented him from studying the masters.
“Designing and building things, you learn quickly what works and what doesn’t matter and there aren’t a lot of fingers to point,” he said.
“I look for jobs that get me excited and get me out of bed in the morning. Even if you’re beat up, as long as you’re having fun, that’s good for me.”
