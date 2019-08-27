PULASKI — In the final home game of the regular season, Diego Infante drove in six runs, including a grand slam and the Pulaski Yankees committed five errors in a 13-5 loss to the Princeton Rays Tuesday at Calfee Park.
Aldenis Sanchez led the game off with a double and scored on an Infante single. Infante stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored on a sacrifice fly.
In the third, Sanchez led off with a triple followed by a Luis Leon single to put the Rays up 3-0.
A two-out, two-run double by Saul Torres, scoring Luis Santos and Ryder Green, brought the Yankees within a run in the fourth.
After an Infante run scoring single and a two-run single by Abiezel Ramirez the Rays led 6-2 in the fifth.
Jose Martinez jumped on the first pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, hitting the scoreboard in left field to make it 6-3 Princeton. Green followed with an RBI single and a throwing error on his steal attempt allowed Luis Santos to score making the score 6-5.
In the seventh, Sanchez led off and was hit by a pitch, stole second and on an attempt to steal third, Torres’ overthrow allowed Sanchez to score.
A grand slam by Infante and a two run homer by Yunior Martinez in the ninth capped the scoring for the Rays.
The Yankees will play their final regular season game on Wednesday at Princeton with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.