The Virginia State Golf Association announced Wednesday that next year will be the last time that Roanoke County’s Ballyhack Golf Club hosts the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia.
The 2020 tourney in July will also be the swan song for Roanoke-based Delta Dental as the title sponsor.
The tournament, which is run by the VSGA and the Middle Atlantic PGA, does not yet have a new site or a new title sponsor lined up for the 2021 event.
The VSGA said in a statement that Ballyhack’s owner, Dormie Network, and Delta Dental of Virginia “independently informed tournament officials that they will pursue other opportunities beyond 2020.”
Ballyhack has hosted the State Open, which features both pros and amateurs, since 2014. Delta Dental has been the title sponsor since the event moved from the Richmond area to Ballyhack.
State Open champs of note crowned at Ballyhack include Blacksburg High School graduate and current PGA Tour pro Lanto Griffin (2015); Salem High School graduate Fielding Brewbaker (2018) and UVa’s Jack Montague, who won this year’s event.
MEN’S SOCCER
Fonder honored
Roanoke College graduate Dustin Fonder of Campbell has been named the Big South coach of the year.
Fonder’s team won the Big South regular-season title with an 8-0 league mark. The Camels (14-2-2) tied North Carolina in nonleague play.
Fonder, in his fifth year at Campbell, previously won the award twice when he steered High Point.
Radford’s Victor Valls (three goals) and Octavio Ocampo (four goals, three assists) made the All-Big South second team.
Octavio was joined on the all-freshman team by Radford’s Mouhameth Thiam (five goals, three assists).
Radford’s Jacob Wilkinson made the all-freshman team.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L’s Fitzgerald honored
Washington and Lee midfielder Kailey Fitzgerald, who had three assists and was also a key part of the W&L defense, has been named the ODAC rookie of the year.
The All-ODAC first team included Roanoke’s Lauren Heffron (10 goals, four assists) and Emilee Wooten (18 goals, 13 assists) and W&L’s Lauren Paolano (nine goals, one assist).
Fitzgerald was joined on the second team by W&L’s Caroline Caruso (one assist) and Roanoke’s Emma Clark (121 saves) and Martha Hurley (seven goals, five assists).
The third team included W&L’s Grace Weise (seven goals, four assists) and Tess Muneses (five goals, three assists) and Ferrum’s Faith Bibbo (one goal, one assist).
VOLLEYBALL
Area players cited
Roanoke College’s Linsey Bailey (James River) and W&L’s Courtney Berry and Brynne Gould made the All-ODAC first team.
Bailey had 443 kills and 320 digs. Berry had 123 blocks and 284 kills, while Gould had 464 kills and 384 digs.
Roanoke’s Kennedy Clemmer (Rockbridge County), who had 480 digs and 100 assists, made the third team.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Wescott recognized
Southern Virginia’s Tori Wescott (five goals) made the All-Capital Athletic Conference second team.
ETC.
Players cited for academics
Radford’s Jacob Wilkinson (4.0 GPA) and UVa’s Joe Bell (3.49) have been named to the academic all-district first team for men’s soccer by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
On the women’s soccer side, UVa’s Alexa Spaanstra (3.40) and Meghan McCool (3.53) made the first team. The second team included Radford’s Gabi Paupst (4.0) and UVa’s Zoe Morse (3.78), Anna Sumpter (3.62) and Rebecca Jarrett (3.44).
