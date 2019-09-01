Caroline Mani of France avoided trouble from an early accident that caused a pileup at Fallon Park and went on to win the Sunday women’s elite race at the Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO Cross presented by Deschutes Brewery. Her time was 42 minutes, 22 seconds.
Rebecca Fahringer was second. Carla Williams of the Deschutes-Roanoke team was fourth.
In the men’s elite division, Kerry Werner won for the second year in a row, edging Curtis White in a near-photo finish. Werner’s time was 1:02:50.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hokies’ shutout streak ends, win streak continues in Auburn victory
ATHENS, Ga. — Despite conceding its first goal of the season, 16th-ranked Virginia Tech (4-0) defeated Auburn 3-1 at the Bulldog Classic on Sunday to improve its record to 4-0 for the first time in three years and only the eighth time in program history.
Emmalee McCarter gave the Hokies a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, slotting home a feed from Molly Feighan.
Mikayla Mance sent Tech to the break with a two-goal lead as McCarter set her up for the finish in the 33rd minute. Kelsey Irwin put the Hokies up three goals early in the second half before Auburn (1-2) broke the Tech shutout streak with Bri Folds scoring on a penalty kick.
No. 6 Virginia 4, No. 12 West Virginia 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Diana Ordonez scored twice in a three-goal first half that propelled the Cavaliers to non-conference win over the visiting Mountaineers at Klockner Stadium.
Ordonez gave Virginia (4-0) a 1-0 lead just over five minutes into the match and followed it up with another just 10 minutes later.
Alexa Spaanstra added a goal to make it 3-0 at halftime. After an own-goal made it 4-0, West Virginia (2-2) pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute off the foot of Nicole Payne.
Radford 1, East Carolina 0
RADFORD — Nelia Perez slotted home a cross from Gabi Paupst in the 27th minute to lead the Highlanders past the Pirates.
East Carolina (0-2-1) outshot Radford (3-1) by a 13-8 margin, but only 5-3 in shots on goal.
The Highlanders’ tandem of goalies, Courtenay Kaplan and Lexi Dean, combined for five saves, including a huge save by Dean in the second half. Melanie Stiles made two saves for the Pirates.
No. 16 Johns Hopkins 1, Roanoke 0
Rachel Jackson scored 45 seconds into the game, and the Blue Jays downed the Maroons on the final day of the Roanoke Invitational Soccer Showcase.
Johns Hopkins (2-0) enjoyed a 23-4 advantage in shots, with 12 of those shots on target.
Roanoke (1-1) keeper Chris Martin (Blacksburg) made 11 saves.
Mary Washington 2, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Anna Longacher scored 2:16 into the match and the Eagles went to a nonconference victory over the Panthers.
Brielle Mitchell gave Mary Washington (1-1) an insurance goal in the 62nd minute, and Allison Nork needed only two saves to record the clean sheet.
Abbey Hayes stopped nine shots for Ferrum (1-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
Ferrum 2, Marymount 1
ARLINGTON — Felipe Artega and Kofi Mensah netted first-half goals as the Panthers held on to defeat the Saints.
Carlos Varona scored early in the second half for Marymount (1-1), but they could not muster many shots on goal from that point onward.
Sam May and Jeffery Calix recorded assists for Ferrum (1-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 11 Virginia 2, No. 9 Penn State 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Rachel Robinson’s goal with less than 2 minutes left in regulation lifted the Cavaliers.
Virginia (2-0) got on the board just 1:54 into the game as Anzel Viljoen stuck back a rebound off of a Robinson penalty corner.
Anna Simon tied the match for Penn State (0-2) in the second half with a goal off of a penalty corner assisted by Paityn Wirth.
Brie Barraco made five saves for the Nittany Lions and Lauren Hausheer made four for the Cavaliers.
Gettysburg 2, Washington and Lee 0
LEXINGTON — Emma Bertrando and Julia Soares scored goals for the Bullets.
Jillian Caputo made six saves for Gettysburg (1-1).
Sara Amil made four saves for Washington and Lee (0-2), which outshot Gettysburg by a 17-13 margin.
