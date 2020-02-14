KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lucas Bombardier, Scott Cuthrell and Gehrett Sargis each recorded a goal and an assist and Cody Porter stopped 28 of 30 shots as the Knoxville Ice Bears downed the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-2 on Friday night.
Bombardier opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 5:14 mark, but Roanoke's Jeff Jones extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play tally of his own to tie the game at 1-1 midway through the first period.
Cuthrell restored the Bears' one-goal lead just before the first intermission, while Brucato and Sargis extended the lead to 4-1 after two with markers in the second period. Dwyer Tschantz made it 5-1 early in the third before the Dawgs' Brad Riccardi stuck in a consolation goal with just over three and a half minutes remaining to account for the final margin.
Roanoke's Henry Dill was pulled in the third period after he stopped 23 of 27 shots. Dill was replaced by backup Austyn Roudebush, who turned away eight of the nine shots to come his way.
Ice chips: These same two teams will play again at 7:35 p.m. Saturday in Knoxville before Roanoke travels to Huntsville for a 6 p.m. faceoff Sunday against the Havoc.
