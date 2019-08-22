WILMINGTON, Del. — After hitting two homers in Wednesday’s doubleheader, Brewer Hicklen hit three solo homers in the Wilmington Blue Rocks’ 4-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox at Frawley Stadium on Thursday evening.

Tyler Hill gave Wilmington a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly, but Hicklen extended the lead with a pair of solo homers in the bottom of the third and fifth innings off Salem starter Thad Ward.

Hicklen’s third homer came off Sox reliever Zach Schellenger. Salem’s lone run came in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Jagger Rusconi.

Rito Lugo earned the win for the Blue Rocks, scattering a run on eight hits in six innings. Ward took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in five frames.

ON DECK: The Sox head home for a three-game set with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Haley Toyota Field. Salem looks to nurse its one-game lead over the Blue Rocks by sending Daniel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.15) to face Myrtle Beach lefty Bryan Hudson (1-2, 4.44).

Salem
(57-69)
000000100  180
Wilmington
(75-53)
10101001X  440
W:
Lugo (3-3, 2.33) ;
L:
Ward (3-3, 2.36) ;
SV:
Snider (3)
HR:
WIL:
Hicklen 3 (14) .
Salem Red Sox
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Garrett Benge3B300000013.248
Ryan FitzgeraldSS401000000.275
Devlin GranbergDH401000000.200
Keith CurcioCF402000001.310
Victor AcostaRF400000000.284
Jerry Downs1B401000000.220
Kole CottamC411100001.273
Jagger RusconiLF301000100.191
Grant Williams2B301000000.368
Totals3318100115.258
 

BATTING
2B: Cottam (2, Lugo).
TB: Cottam 2; Curcio 2; Downs; Fitzgerald; Granberg; Rusconi; Williams, G.
RBI: Rusconi (28).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Cottam.
Team RISP: 1-for-5.
Team LOB: 6.

BASERUNNING
CS: Rusconi (5, 2nd base by Dye/Rivero).
PO: Rusconi (1st base by Dye).

FIELDING
DP: 2 (Fitzgerald-Williams, G-Downs; Ward-Fitzgerald-Downs).

Wilmington Blue Rocks
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Ricky Aracena2B310000011.196
Brewer HicklenRF333003310.271
Kyle IsbelCF201100021.216
Tyler HillLF000000100.415
    1- Colby SchultzPR-LF200000002.215
Dennicher Carrasco3B300000001.236
Nick Pratto1B300000002.187
MJ MelendezDH200000011.162
Sebastian RiveroC300000001.218
Cristian PerezSS300000000.245
Totals2444103459.215
1-Ran for Hill in the 3rd.

BATTING
2B: Isbel (7, Ward).
HR: Hicklen 3 (14, 3rd inning off Ward, 0 on, 2 out, 5th inning off Ward, 0 on, 2 out, 8th inning off Schellenger, 0 on, 1 out).
TB: Hicklen 12; Isbel 2.
RBI: Hicklen 3 (48); Hill (8).
2-out RBI: Hicklen 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Carrasco.
SF: Hill.
GIDP: Carrasco; Rivero.
Team RISP: 0-for-2.
Team LOB: 3.

FIELDING
Pickoffs: Dye (Rusconi at 1st base).
DP: (Perez).

Salem Red Sox
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Thad Ward (L, 3-3)5.03334722.36
Zach Schellenger3.01111216.09
Totals8.04445933.91
Wilmington Blue Rocks
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Rito Lugo (W, 3-3)6.08111202.33
Josh Dye (H, 5)2.00000201.16
Collin Snider (S, 3)1.00000102.39
Totals9.08111503.08
Lugo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP: Hill (by Ward).
Pitches-strikes: Ward 88-49; Schellenger 37-26; Lugo 74-48; Dye 20-14; Snider 15-11.
Groundouts-flyouts: Ward 4-2; Schellenger 3-3; Lugo 9-3; Dye 1-2; Snider 1-1.
Batters faced: Ward 21; Schellenger 10; Lugo 26; Dye 5; Snider 3.
Inherited runners-scored: Dye 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Thomas Fornarola. 1B: Steven Hodgins.
Weather: 91 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 7 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch: 6:37 PM.
T: 2:28.
Att: 2,613.

Tags

Load comments