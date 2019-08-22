WILMINGTON, Del. — After hitting two homers in Wednesday’s doubleheader, Brewer Hicklen hit three solo homers in the Wilmington Blue Rocks’ 4-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox at Frawley Stadium on Thursday evening.
Tyler Hill gave Wilmington a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly, but Hicklen extended the lead with a pair of solo homers in the bottom of the third and fifth innings off Salem starter Thad Ward.
Hicklen’s third homer came off Sox reliever Zach Schellenger. Salem’s lone run came in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Jagger Rusconi.
Rito Lugo earned the win for the Blue Rocks, scattering a run on eight hits in six innings. Ward took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in five frames.
ON DECK: The Sox head home for a three-game set with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Haley Toyota Field. Salem looks to nurse its one-game lead over the Blue Rocks by sending Daniel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.15) to face Myrtle Beach lefty Bryan Hudson (1-2, 4.44).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Garrett Benge
|3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.248
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Devlin Granberg
|DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Keith Curcio
|CF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Victor Acosta
|RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Jerry Downs
|1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Kole Cottam
|C
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Jagger Rusconi
|LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Grant Williams
|2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|.258
BATTING
2B: Cottam (2, Lugo).
TB: Cottam 2; Curcio 2; Downs; Fitzgerald; Granberg; Rusconi; Williams, G.
RBI: Rusconi (28).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Cottam.
Team RISP: 1-for-5.
Team LOB: 6.
BASERUNNING
CS: Rusconi (5, 2nd base by Dye/Rivero).
PO: Rusconi (1st base by Dye).
FIELDING
DP: 2 (Fitzgerald-Williams, G-Downs; Ward-Fitzgerald-Downs).
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Ricky Aracena
|2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Brewer Hicklen
|RF
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.271
|Kyle Isbel
|CF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|Tyler Hill
|LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.415
|1- Colby Schultz
|PR-LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Dennicher Carrasco
|3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Nick Pratto
|1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|MJ Melendez
|DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.162
|Sebastian Rivero
|C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Cristian Perez
|SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|24
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|9
|.215
BATTING
2B: Isbel (7, Ward).
HR: Hicklen 3 (14, 3rd inning off Ward, 0 on, 2 out, 5th inning off Ward, 0 on, 2 out, 8th inning off Schellenger, 0 on, 1 out).
TB: Hicklen 12; Isbel 2.
RBI: Hicklen 3 (48); Hill (8).
2-out RBI: Hicklen 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Carrasco.
SF: Hill.
GIDP: Carrasco; Rivero.
Team RISP: 0-for-2.
Team LOB: 3.
FIELDING
Pickoffs: Dye (Rusconi at 1st base).
DP: (Perez).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Thad Ward (L, 3-3)
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|7
|2
|2.36
|Zach Schellenger
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6.09
|Totals
|8.0
|4
|4
|4
|5
|9
|3
|3.91
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Rito Lugo (W, 3-3)
|6.0
|8
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.33
|Josh Dye (H, 5)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.16
|Collin Snider (S, 3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.39
|Totals
|9.0
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|3.08
HBP: Hill (by Ward).
Pitches-strikes: Ward 88-49; Schellenger 37-26; Lugo 74-48; Dye 20-14; Snider 15-11.
Groundouts-flyouts: Ward 4-2; Schellenger 3-3; Lugo 9-3; Dye 1-2; Snider 1-1.
Batters faced: Ward 21; Schellenger 10; Lugo 26; Dye 5; Snider 3.
Inherited runners-scored: Dye 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Thomas Fornarola. 1B: Steven Hodgins.
Weather: 91 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 7 mph, Out To CF.
First pitch: 6:37 PM.
T: 2:28.
Att: 2,613.