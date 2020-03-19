When the Salem Red Sox made broadcasting history last year, Greg Wong took note from the other side of the country.
Now he will be the one in the Salem Red Sox radio booth.
The Carolina League team hired Wong, the women's basketball play-by-play voice for Big West Conference member UC Davis, as its new radio play-by-play voice last week.
"I'm pretty excited for the opportunity," Wong, 26, said in a phone interview from California last weekend.
He succeeds Melanie Newman, who was the Class A baseball team's play-by-play announcer last year. She joined the Baltimore Orioles' broadcasting team last month.
While Newman did most of the Salem broadcasts by herself, she was joined for 15-20 road games last year by Suzie Cool.
A Salem visit to Potomac last April marked the first time a team of two women ever broadcast a Minor League Baseball or Major League Baseball game. That game brought the duo national attention.
"As somebody that's an Asian-American, … it was inspirational that they were willing to hire a woman broadcaster last year with Melanie. And seeing them from afar put together Suzie Cool and Melanie in the broadcast booth, that really appealed to me," Wong said. "Watching [Salem] … do something that not a lot of teams are willing to do and watching another underrepresented group get attention in Salem, that spoke volumes to me about the integrity of the organization.
"That made them a really appealing organization."
Wong, whose maternal and paternal grandparents emigrated to the United States from China, graduated from UC Davis in 2015.
"You see some Asian-Americans that are 'SportsCenter' anchors or newscast anchors for local TV stations, but in terms of radio play-by-play broadcasters … [who are] Pacific Islander/East Asian/Chinese/Japanese/Korean, I don't know many other people like me," Wong said.
Wong grew up in Berkeley, California. His parents had San Francisco Giants season tickets.
"I would sit in the stands and be one of those antisocial people that would have a radio in the stands and would have an earphone in while I watched the game," said Wong, who still lives in Berkeley. "The Giants broadcasters — Jon Miller, Dave Flemming, Duane Kuiper, Mike Krukrow — were guys I really idolized growing up. Those are the people that … made me want to be somebody like them."
This will be his first job as the No. 1 announcer for a minor league baseball team, but it won't be his first baseball gig.
He was the No. 2 announcer for the Class A West Virginia Power in 2016, calling three innings at home games and doing some road games as well. He was the No. 2 announcer for Class AA Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) in 2017 and 2018. He was a fill-in announcer for Class AAA Sacramento (California) last year, calling all nine innings for about 15 games.
Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence listened to some of Wong's clips.
"He's not too over the top. He paints a good picture of the game," Lawrence said.
Lawrence interviewed Wong over the phone.
"Being somebody that understands the importance of being involved in the community, that's what clinched it for him," Lawrence said. "He really spoke to that a lot in his interview, about how much he wanted to have a chance to get out into the community."
Wong's third straight season as the play-by-play voice for UC Davis women's basketball came to a premature end last week.
He was planning to fly to Anaheim, California, for the Big West semifinals, which were scheduled for last Friday. But the league cancelled the rest of that tournament last Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It remains to be seen when he will get to make his Salem Red Sox debut. Minor League Baseball announced last Thursday that the minor leagues' season, which was to start April 9, will be delayed because of the pandemic.
"It's definitely something I've thought about, … when the season's going to start and if the season's going to start," Wong said.
Salem games will again air on WGMN-AM 1240.
