GLEN ALLEN — Making his tournament debut, Forest’s Marshall Tinsley finished with a 54-hole total of 9-under-par 207 Sunday to capture his first VSGA title in the Mid-Amateur Championship at The Dominion Club.
Tinsley, 30, two-putted the final hole for a birdie and a one-stroke victory over Kyle Martin of Newport News.
Roanoke native Harold Dill III, who now resides in Ashburn, shot 70 Sunday to tie for sixth with two-time winner John Hurst of Fredericksburg.
Roanoke’s Justin Young, the 2017 winner who recently made it to match play in the 2019 U.S. Mid-Amateur, tied for seventh at 212.
Griffin keeps PGA Tour streak going
Former Blacksburg High and VCU golfer Lanto Griffin picked another top-20 finish on the PGA Tour, finishing tied for 17th at the Safeway Open.
Griffin, who was born in Mount Shasta, California, less than four hours north of the Silverado Resort in Napa, where the tournament was held, had weekend rounds of 5-under-par 67 and 2-under 70 to earn his final spot in the standings.
He flirted with missing the cut after shooting a 73 in the second round — his first over-par round of the young 2019-20 season. But the weekend went much better for Griffin, with eight birdies and just one bogey in his final two rounds.
The players Griffin is tied with include a regular who’s who list: Jim Furyk, Adam Scott, Brent Snedeker and Harold Varner III were among the others who tied for 17th, which was good enough for 46 FedEx Cup points and $90,750.
Three tournaments into the season, Griffin is tied for 12th in FedEx Cup points with 171, and has earned $403,575 — nearly $50,000 more than he earned during the entire 2017-18 season, when he previously had earned a Tour card.
The Safeway Open was also the 11th straight PGA Tour event Griffin has made the cut.
Griffin will try to make it 12 straight cuts this weekend when he tees it up in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Also expected to play is former Virginia golfer Denny McCarthy.
McIlroy, Els pan European courses
LONDON — Two of the biggest names in golf have taken a swing at the course set-ups on the European Tour, saying they need to be tougher to test the best players.
Rory McIlroy was the first to vent his frustration, saying after the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday that “there are no penalties for bad shots” and “I don’t feel good golf is rewarded as well as it could be.”
Ernie Els, another four-time major winner, came out in support of McIlroy on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.