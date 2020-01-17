KNOXVILLE — Anthony McVeigh recorded a goal and two assists and Bryce Porter stopped 26 of 27 shots to lift the Knoxville Ice Bears to a 4-1 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday evening.
Stefan Brucato netted the lone goal of the first period, stuffing home a backhand past Roanoke goalie Henry Dill. The Ice Bears added three goals in the second period, from Bryce Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis and McVeigh to make it 4-0 halfway through the game.
Josh Nenadal got the Dawgs on the board with 11 seconds left in the second period, rifling a shot from the blue line that deflected past Porter.
Dill stopped 15 of 19 shots before giving way to newly signed Austyn Roudebush, who stopped all 12 shots he faced.
Ice chips: The Rail Yard Dawgs return home to face the Macon Mayhem in back-to-back home games at the Berglund Center on Saturday and Sunday evening.
