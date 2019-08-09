ZEBULON, N.C. — Tristen Lutz’s three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh keyed a four-run uprising that enabled the Carolina Mudcats to rally and defeat the Salem Red Sox 6-4 at Five County Stadium on Friday evening.
Salem took the lead in the top of the second on the strength of an RBI triple from Edgar Corcino and an RBI single from Victor Acosta.
After Carolina’s Mario Feliciano homered in the bottom of the third to make it 2-1, Salem regained their two-run lead in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring double from Tanner Nishioka.
The Mudcats began the rally in the bottom of the fifth when Brice Turang scored on a Nishioka throwing error to make it 3-2. However, the seventh was where the game fell apart for the Sox as Rob Henry reached on a throwing error by Ryan Fitzgerald and Sox reliever Andrew Schwaab walked Turang to put two runners on. Feliciano singled home his second run of the game to tie the game before Lutz took Schwaab deep over the wall in left-center to put the Mudcats up 6-3. Fitzgerald got a run back for Salem in the top of the eighth with a solo homer .
J.T. Hintzen ended up with the win and Anthony Bender chalked up his third save of the season, while Salem reliever Zach Schellenger was saddled with the loss.
ON DECK: Game two of the three-game set with the Mudcats is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch Saturday. Salem sends Thaddeus Ward (1-2, 2.58) to the mound to face Carolina right-hander Matt Smith (4-9, 3.69).