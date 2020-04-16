A couple of weeks ago, Blacksburg High School graduate and professional golfer Lanto Griffin was asked on a podcast to name his favorite non-major event on the PGA Tour.
His answer: The Greenbrier.
He’ll have to come up with a new one going forward.
After a 10-year partnership, the PGA Tour announced Thursday that A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will not return to the schedule — this year or beyond.
The Greenbrier and the PGA Tour termed it a “mutual agreement” to cancel the contract that was set to run through 2026. The West Virginia tournament, once staged in conjunction with high-profile concerts in front of Independence Day weekend crowds, moved to the fall last year.
It had been plagued by dwindling attendance long before that.
“Pretty bummed,” Griffin said by phone from his current home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. “It sucks for me. I love playing in front of friends and family and being close to home, so that part’s unfortunate.
“From a financial and from a realistic standpoint, The Greenbrier’s an incredible place, but it’s not really the market that really brings in a ton of fans. … Although TV revenues bring in a lot of money, the purses are huge and it’s a huge commitment for [resort owner and West Virginia governor] Jim Justice and The Greenbrier. So I totally understand why it’s not coming back, but selfishly, it’s going to sting.”
Debuting in 2010 as The Greenbrier Classic, the tournament got off to a successful start when Stuart Appleby shot a 59 in the final round to win. Frontline acts such as Bon Jovi, Blake Shelton, Aerosmith, Maroon 5 and Jimmy Buffett all performed as part of The Greenbrier Classic Concert Series in the tournament’s early years.
But the White Sulphur Springs location and the relative lack of big-name participants made it a tough sell for many fans. Last year, the event was moved to September as the opener of the 2019-20 PGA Tour wraparound schedule.
"The tournament moving to the fall has not served The Greenbrier as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the July 4th week," the resort said in a statement. "With kids being back in school, the attractiveness for sponsors and the attendance for the fans dropped significantly."
Still, it was a blast for Griffin, who shot 11-under to finish 13th in his first year back on Tour after a one-year absence.
“I felt like I’d won the lottery,” said Griffin, who went on to win the Houston Open on Oct. 13 for his first PGA Tour victory. “I had a hard time sleeping several days afterwards. Obviously, I didn’t win the tournament, but 13th in your first tournament to start the year in front of tons of friends and family, that was pretty cool for me.”
Initially staged the week before the British Open, the tournament struggled to lure many of golf’s biggest names, although Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson did each make unsuccessful appearances in it.
Scott Stallings (2011), Ted Potter Jr. (2012), Danny Lee (2015), Xander Schauffele (2017) and Joaquin Niemann (2019) all earned their maiden PGA Tour victories at The Greenbrier.
"We are very grateful to Governor Jim Justice and his Greenbrier Resort for a highly successful 10 years of partnership with the PGA Tour," said Andy Pazder, the Tour's chief tournaments and competition officer. "The Greenbrier Resort was an incredibly unique and world-class venue that our players will always remember and cherish."
None more than Griffin, who might owe his entire burgeoning career to the event.
In 2014, strapped for cash and with his golfing future in doubt, Griffin caddied for buddy Willie Wilcox at The Greenbrier Classic. Wilcox wound up tying for fourth and cut Griffin a check for $17,000 — his biggest payday in four years as a caddy.
That gave him seed money to continue to pursue his dream as a player – just one of many memories he’s made at the resort.
“I’ve already talked to some of my family members, and they’re all extremely bummed,” Griffin said. “But to have it at The Greenbrier for 10 years, it takes so much to put on a PGA Tour event and so much money. It kind of ran its course, I feel like, in the end.
“It’s not easy to get to. It’s not like you drive 10-15 minutes and park and walk in. So to get fans excited about the infrastructure and all that, it’s kind of understandable that it’s not coming back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.