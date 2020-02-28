NASCAR continues its western swing this week with a trip to California.
And while we’re still a year away from the real schedule surprises, this is a good look at how stock-car racing is following the influence of golf scheduling. At least for one year.
The Daytona to Vegas to California to Phoenix opening act is a test for teams with low budgets, fewer cars and haulers. There was a time when the tour went from Daytona to Richmond (and vice versa even), and before they killed it, Rockingham was between both.
That was back in the day when NASCAR tried to work with teams and truck drivers to keep travel to more more than a working nuisance.
The new idea is to give teams an option of actually staying on the road for period of time, at least to start the season.
After the Western swing, they come home in a sense. Atlanta kicks off the Southern swing, a series of races that coincide with warmer weather, though Atlanta has a history of the coldest races of the year.
Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond and Talladega will follow.
That’s a good thing for teams and fans in the South who’ve been waiting for their sport to return. And make no mistake about it, the original fan base is the best indicator of whether NASCAR’s ideas are working.
So far, the season has produced two sold out races.
The real tests come toward summer as NASCAR has shaken up the old routine, pushing Kansas into May after a Dover, Martinsville and Charlotte swing. Moving the Martinsville spring race out of its traditional early April date should be welcome news to the best fans in racing. They might not need gloves or toboggans.
The summer months will bring the biggest shock this year when July 4 week rolls around, and the tour goes to Indy instead of Daytona. NASCAR continues to look for ways to get people to take the Brickyard seriously, but until it figures out how to make it interesting to watch, it won’t matter where they try to hide it.
The old Firecracker 400 will be moved to the week before Labor Day, so at least the firecrackers should still be good.
Darlington retains its spot adjacent to its traditional Southern 500 date. Sort of.
All of this is an attempt to set up what happens next year when we could see races disappear, maybe even tracks. This is a test run to see how the fans react, how the teams respond to new travel plans and how the tracks themselves do in what, for some, is a last chance to prove their worth.
This week is the first big test. California already lost one of its two annual events. A bigger test might come a week later when the tour heads to Phoenix, though everyone knows the real test for the desert will be the final race of the year.
Homestead is no longer the final destination. For now, that honor goes to Phoenix.
For now.
Nothing stays the same in stock-car racing. But big, big changes are on the western horizon.
