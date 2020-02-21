Christopher Bell was in the garage for the final laps of the Daytona 500. He was pretty much by himself when Ryan Newman crashed and the entire sport went silent.
For the rookie from Oklahoma, who had made it 205 of the 209 laps it took to finish the first race of the season, he was pretty much by himself all day.
“Nobody would push me,” Bell said. “Nobody would get near me.”
Even still, the 25-year-old’s debut was impressive. With 10 laps to go, he was actually on the front row for the restart.
“There was a moment there,” he said.
The moment passed for the rookie, one of six in the 500, a large class of first-year drivers who are in good cars with strong backing. Bell, who won a championship in the truck series, can absolutely win this year.
So could Cole Custer or Tyler Reddick, who along with Bell form the “Big Three” rookie class that has everyone talking about yet another youth movement in NASCAR.
Bell is talented, having won 23 races at the lower two series levels, and he’s aggressive. That’s how he got to the front row of the Daytona 500, basically doing on his own.
But with 10 to go in regulation, there he was alongside Newman. The two had been together a lot that night. In fact, it was Bell who pushed Newman to the lead as “the big one” happened behind them with 17 laps to go.
But when they went to the restart, Bell didn’t get the push he needed, fading into the middle of the pack when yet another crash took him out. None of the top three rookies finished the race.
As it came to its scary conclusion, Bell and the rest of the drivers out of the race sat in their haulers or in front of whatever television they could find, and watch in silence.
“Just nobody was talking,” Bell said.
The aftermath was stark as everyone looked on in silence, while Denny Hamlin’s team celebrated before owner Joe Gibbs got the sobering news of Newman’s crash. Bell is something of a teammate to Gibbs Racing, driving the 95 Ford owned by Leavine Family Racing, which has a technical alliance with Gibbs.
In his first race ever at the Cup level, Bell found out he had no teammates.
He thinks that might change when the tour heads to Vegas this week. The Daytona 500 is a race unlike any other. Vegas, he said, is more typical of what Cup racing is all about.
“The 500 was my first race, but Las Vegas will be my first taste of Cup racing,” Bell said.
But he knows he’ll have no friends or teammates there either.
