NASCAR has finally ended its addiction to energy drinks, having previously kicked cell phones and cigarettes.
The new-age sanctioning body will finally go unadorned after years of dependency on an entitlement sponsor. Welcome to the Rehab Series.
Maybe it’s fitting that the death of Junior Johnson coincides with the end of the era. It all started with a simple phone call from Johnson to R.J. Reynolds executives in 1969, a call that changed racing and advertising forever.
The tobacco company eventually poured millions into racing, effectively taking over the sport, teaching NASCAR how to market itself and carrying the sport from its regional roots into a national phenomenon.
Of course, NASCAR went too far, becoming almost entirely dependent on sponsorship money and creating a booming economy that was ultimately doomed to burst. But in the heyday of sponsorships, there were iconic driver-sponsor pairings from STP and Richard Petty, Skoal Bandits and Harry Gant, Wrangler and Dale Earnhardt and eventually DuPont and Jeff Gordon and dozens more, a few that are still around today.
But gone are the days of selling hoods and trunk lids for $5 million.
The warning signs were everywhere, but there was no appetite for cutting back until NASCAR was forced to sell its soul to Monster a few years back. The cut-rate deal was the last-gasp effort for the sport to recapture what Reynolds had given it 50 years ago.
It was a wild ride as liquor companies wanted in, and Fortune 500 companies stood in line to get in, even politicians put their names on stock cars to help get elected. The armed services eventually came calling as did universities and television networks. Hooters and butt paste.
Daytona is still something a red carpet for sponsorship rollouts, though some companies only want the splash without the commitment.
Monster was willing to stay for what amounted to free advertising, hoping to lure NASCAR into another year of addiction, but racing has finally kicked the habit. NASCAR will operate its top series with a premier sponsorship program with four “cornerstone companies” footing the bill: Coca-Cola, Busch Beer, Xfinity and Geico.
A generation after giving up cigarettes, NASCAR has finally given up chasing decals for dollars.
The teams and the races themselves will still depend on sponsors, giving us the occasional joy of watching cars adorned by rock stars and movie titles, adult diapers and Viagra or attending races such as the Pork, the Other White Meat, 400.
The desire for advertising money will never end. But the biggest sponsorship deals for the sport itself have finally dried up.
Racing isn’t going cold turkey. But until the pusherman comes back to Daytona, the NASCAR Cup Series will be clean and beholden to no one,
Sort of.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.