It really doesn’t get any better than this for NASCAR.
On a three-race run that’s produced new winners and controversy and side-by-side racing between family and foes alike, racing has become suddenly, and surprisingly, fun this summer.
Who would’ve believed it?
While so many race fans continue to turn away and die off, the sport is in a struggle to reinvent itself and remain significant in a changing sports world.
That’s easier said than done.
But in a world climate that is heating up, literally and figuratively, stock-car racing continues to provide an outlet for marginalized sports fans caught in a wave of changing tastes.
The truth is, while NASCAR provided the best it could possibly hope for the past month, most everyone was talking about women’s soccer and politics and White House visits.
NASCAR got swallowed up in a news cycle it has no relationship with.
These are indeed interesting times for stock-car racing as the world seems to be headed in the opposite direction, with people calling for electric cars and equal pay for women and protesting flags from the Revolutionary War.
Meanwhile, stock-car racing stays stuck in its ways. Which for race fans is a good thing.
This is one of the few sports that can be itself, be politically incorrect and thrive. You could make the argument that NASCAR’s biggest mistake through the years has been this attempt to take the sport mainstream, to clean it up and smooth out the rough edges.
That’s exactly the wrong way to manage a sport that flies in the face of cleaner, smoother entertainment.
At bullrings all across the country, they still beat and bang on Saturday nights before packed grandstands screaming for the way it was. At little Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem last week, a domestic dispute played out in the pits and resulted in a female driver slugging her male driver boyfriend in the face.
It’s now in court. And in the newspapers. Bowman Gray fans, probably the purest race fans in America, are mesmerized by the story.
No, it’s not politically correct. No it’s not tame, smooth or even tasteful. It’s a sad story that should make us feel uncomfortable. But we can’t take our eyes off of it.
Down at the border, where another sad story is unfolding, professional bull riders are helping border patrols police the area. And the sport itself is not only comfortable with it, PBR is actually marketing and spreading the story,
Again, it’s uncomfortable and anything but tame and smooth.
NASCAR drivers were once like bull riders, unpolished cowboys with no clue about image or politics. Now, the sport is trying to figure out how to get back what it lost.
What NASCAR lost at its highest level was its gritty side. What it lost was its willingness to beat and bang and sometimes fight.
In a changing world, NASCAR is trying to stay significant and maintain an image.
That image isn’t easy to control, and it’s somewhere between right and wrong. Right now, NASCAR is struggling to be itself while its fans are screaming for the old cowboys to come home.
And maybe for the Busch brothers to square off and fight in the pits.