Joe Gibbs was born and raised in Mocksville, near the Yadkin River at the edge of Davie County in rural North Carolina.
His dad, J.C. Gibbs, was the high sheriff of the county, and part of his job was to chase moonshiners coming down from the hills and headed for Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Charlotte.
All these years later, the owner of the hottest team in NASCAR, the former son of a sheriff, has everyone chasing him now.
Three of the four drivers competing for the season championship on Sunday work for Joe Gibbs Racing.
The former NFL coach whose teams won three Super Bowls in Washington is now going for his fifth NASCAR title. The odds are good that one of his three drivers will deliver that championship.
Gibbs retired from coaching in 1992 and, for a brief time, was a color analyst for NBC Sports while his son J.D. ran the race teams. Gibbs kept one foot in football, giving the impression that he wanted to coach again, which he did in the 2004-07 seasons in Washington.
In 1994, he was offered the job of head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He turned it down, and a year later he went to Rock Hill for a visit with the Panthers in his role with NBC.
He agreed to meet with the beat writers in the media room for a short conversation. It went something like this:
“Why did you turn down the offer to coach this team?”
Gibbs hemmed and hawed and talked around the question.
”Don't you regret the decision?”
He did not.
”Could you do a better job than Dom Capers?”
Gibbs smiled uneasily, shuffled his feet and remained silent. It was an awkward moment, and it felt like the press gathering was going to break up and end badly. But one of the Panthers beat writers was an old NASCAR writer.
OK, it was me. And I didn’t care one bit about Gibbs’ decision to turn down the Panthers. That was old news by 1995.
I went another route.
”So Joe,” I asked. “Have you seen that new body style for the '96 Pontiacs yet?”
He exhaled, smiled and then laughed. Instead of walking out, he continued answering football questions. When it ended, he put his arm around me. We walked out of the room, leaving the rest of the writers holding their notepads and wondering what was going on.
We walked into the hallway, and Gibbs leaned against the wall and smiled.
“So what have you heard?” he asked.
I told him NASCAR seemed to have concerns about the new nose on the Pontiac, and Pontiac was concerned that it was being forced out of racing.
“I’ve heard that, too,” Gibbs said.
Then we talked about his dad and moonshine and life in Davie County. He said he would listen to a police scanner at night as his father chased moonshiners across Davie County.
One of those moonshiners was Junior Johnson.
Gibbs is one of the best football coaches in NFL history, but his heart has always been in racing. He’s as powerful in one sport as the other, and this Sunday he’ll have three Toyotas going for his fifth title.
In 2002, seven years after he went to Rock Hill, Gibbs left the Pontiac stable. A year later, the carmaker disappeared from NASCAR forever.
Gibbs could’ve coached in the NFL as long as he wanted. He could’ve been the first coach of the expansion Panthers. And he could’ve stayed in television.
But from the time he was a little boy listening to his daddy chase Junior Johnson across Davie County, he wanted to go racing.
Some 25 years after turning down the Panthers, he lives in Charlotte and runs his race team out of Charlotte. And he frequently sits down with racing writers.
They almost never ask him about football anymore.
