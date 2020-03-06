Don’t look now, but NASCAR’s had three good races to start the season, and no one is complaining.
Except the drivers.
That’s how it ought to be.
California, other than the litter, was a great race until the end when Alex Bowman drove away. That’s all three manufacturers winning in three weeks.
Granted, all the Toyota drivers are mad at each other [and Joey Logano] but that too is how it ought to be.
A lot has happened in the past year, and most of it has to do with the car makers themselves finally figuring out the rear spoilers and the new Camaros finally realizing they can’t push anyone because of their pointed noses.
The emergence of the young drivers like Bowman, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, all of whom have become aggressive drivers, coming strong. For far too long, most of the best drivers in NASCAR have been willing to pace themselves until the end, without really racing.
The handful of those who have been willing to drive hard all day — Logano, Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse, Brad Keselowski — have now been joined by a younger group of guys who want to race up front.
Thus the anger from some of the old guard.
Which is a good thing.
It’s early, but it appears that the guys coming up from the Xfinity series in the last few years have come in hungry because the window is so short for proving yourself. Bowman was even in trouble before last week. And as we’ve seen with Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Stenhouse, no job is safe until you win.
So the sport is better for it. The racing is better. And the stakes are higher.
At Daytona, we saw drivers racing with their careers on the line. At Vegas, we saw more drivers trying to go to the front than we’ve seen in a long time. Thus we saw more crashes at the end, too.
And then at California, with the hot dog wrappers flying everywhere and Jimmie Johnson hot-dogging it all day in a desperate attempt to win at home, we saw five-wide racing and listened to drivers cuss at each other, and then we saw it spill over into the grocery store a few days later.
Hamlin, who punted his good friend Kyle Larson into the wall at California, reenacted the chrome-horn move at a store near Charlotte, running his grocery cart into Larson then sending it out on social media, which didn’t go over well with owner Chip Ganassi, which prompted Hamlin to make fun of Ganassi, basically calling him a crotchety old man.
This is what the youth movement looks like three years into the changing of the guard.
The best drivers on tour are in their prime. We’re seeing the older guys starting to fade and the younger guys coming to the front.
Through three races, we’ve seen a different kind of racing than we’ve seen in years with more guys trying to lead every lap, more collisions and threats and bent fenders and frayed nerves.
The cars are right. The rules are right. And the time is right for racing the way it ought to be.
