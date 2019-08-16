Finally, Bristol.
Summer’s not over, but the Night Race signals the end of NASCAR’s silliest season, the wandering schedule of races far from the sport’s base in search of traction that will never come.
So once a year, we return to the roots of racing, under the stars at Bristol for a throwback weekend that once was as close to perfect as anything in stock-car racing. But of course, they’ve just about ruined that, too.
You can now get up in the morning and drive to Bristol and buy a ticket and see the race that was once all but impossible to see live. You can make a day of it, not bothering to camp in the crude campground by the creek but in fact park your car in the spacious lot, watch the night race and drive home in what once was the worst traffic nightmare in all of sports.
No more.
Over the course of time, as NASCAR has been caught up in a never-ending search for its soul, new cars, new packages, new schedules and new ideas have whittled down the impact of Bristol and softened its edges.
The track has been altered, paved and grinded, re-banked and re-aligned. What once was a 36-degree banking (OK, that was a lie) is now somewhere around 26 or 28 degrees, depending on where you stand.
And this week, they’ll slap some of that PJ1 stuff on the bottom groove of the concrete and hope to magically restore Bristol to its former glory.
We’ll see.
The track is still both the past and future of NASCAR. The fans still come to watch racing the way it used to be, or ought to be. But all the changes through the years have made it more single-file than anyone remembers.
Through the years, the racing has gone from good to bad, over and over again. And while the history of the track includes memorable wrecks and more than a half century of beating and banging, there have also been a slew of races that included nothing memorable.
The allure of Bristol has always been the atmosphere. The fans. The lights. The elusive ticket.
Sometimes you got to boo Fred Lorenzen or Dale Earnhardt at the end, and sometimes you got to boo Kurt Busch. But the event was the deal.
And now they’ve lost a lot of that.
It’s still fun though. It’s still the one race you want to go to if you’re taking someone who’s never been to a track.
But you have to squint to see t the way it used to be.
Maybe it was never as good as we remember. Maybe it was all a lie. Maybe the little half-mile teacup was a myth from the beginning.
Nah, that’s not true.
It’s always been Bristol, baby. And as hard as they try, they’ll never kill “the night race.”