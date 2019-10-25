Martinsville Speedway, which some people call the “paper clip,” but most people don’t, is a welcome mat for autumn.
And an exit ramp for local race fans.
This is basically the end of the season for folks around here, the last chance to actually go to a race until we all pack for Daytona in February.
Martinsville is where we all take a deep breath and consider what went down this year, and what’s likely to go down in the months ahead. It’s also where somebody’s going to lose his mind and deliberately wreck one of his buddies and turn them into enemies for life.
How you race Martinsville tends to galvanize your relationship for years to come.
It took Dale Earnhardt himself a long time to regain respect after he caused a first-lap crash in the 1980 Virginia 500 that involved nine cars.
Earnhardt would find himself being scolded by none other than Richard Petty and later angered veteran Dick Brooks. Brooks had been calmly explaining to reporters what happened, not wanting to say anything bad about young Earnhardt, who was only in his second full season in NASCAR. When told Earnhardt blamed him, Brooks exploded.
“He said what?” Brooks said. “Well that little [expletive].”
It went downhill from there.
Earnhardt would one day be one of the most popular drivers to ever race at Martinsville, but it took time.
This is where Petty and Fred Lorenzen became rivals. David Pearson and Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip would all come after Petty, who retired with 15 wins at Martinsville. To this day, there are grandfather clocks scattered in living rooms all around Randleman, N.C. Petty would give them to family and friends as gifts.
The clock is one of the charming qualities that remain at the track now that the duck pond is paved over, the train tracks have been moved back and the old azalea bushes have been replaced.
But this was always a gritty place where you’d go home with asphalt in your eyes and nostrils and you couldn’t hear for a few days.
And on the track itself, it was where grudges from the spring race would be settled in the fall.
This is where all three Hendrick cars wrecked in the same crash in 1990, where Matt Kenseth took out Joey Logano in 2015 and where Denny Hamlin took out Chase Elliott in 2017.
You might see five caution flags all day. Or you might see 21. No matter what, you’ll go home smelling like a racetrack and talking about it all fall and winter.
This is the first race of the last of the qualifying rounds, and the last good chance at payback for anything that went down earlier this year. Drivers rarely take grievances past Martinsville.
Heck, just come for the famous red hot dogs. They’re a steal at two bucks each.
