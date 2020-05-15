Strange days indeed.
These are our darkest hours in some respects, and you could make the argument that the last thing we need right now is a stock-car race.
But the fact is, we need an example of something that works. NASCAR, hardly the working model of classic sports through the years, has volunteered to be that example.
And for that, it should be applauded.
Whatever happens over the next two weeks as stock-car racing and golf, the opposite ends of sports in America, ease us back into the way we were, we’ll always look back on this as one of the most riveting moments in sports history.
Rarely has NASCAR had that opportunity or that ability to bring people together. But the truth is, in tragedy and sheer luck, stock-car racing has indeed had moments of national attention far beyond the race track.
But not since the 1979 Daytona 500 has NASCAR had the attention of the entire country, at least for the right reasons. That event, the first full-race broadcast of a 500-mile race in U.S, history, gave the sport a day of its own.
A huge snowstorm had frozen the entire Eastern Seaboard, keeping people inside. And rain all day at Daytona built up the tension that would finally erupt on the final lap, late in the evening, when there was a crash, a fight and then a shocking win by Richard Petty.
It was television magic.
NASCAR needs another miracle.
This will be a bizarre race, no matter what happens. The drivers will run 400 miles on the sport’s original super-speedway, with no practice or qualifying. They’ll just get in their cars, crank up and go.
And pray.
The details are still a little sketchy as far as social distancing in the pits and what could be chaos outside the track. But it’s likely that FOX Sports will go out of its way to present a positive spin on this event.
The network has vastly cut back on its own employees coming to the track, and Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will actually broadcast the race from a studio in Charlotte.
There will be detractors looking for any reason to make fun of NASCAR or blame it for any little thing. They always have, and they always will. And there will be those who will make fun of us here in the Carolinas for having the audacity to try and do this in the first place.
But somewhere in there is the message: We can do this. We’ve been doing this all our lives. Race fans aren’t like any other fans in sports. And stock-car racing has always had an outlaw image that, for the longest time, it embraced.
This is an opportunity for NASCAR to get it right, put on a show for the fans at home and for all of us looking for someone, somewhere, to get things right.
NASCAR will run toward trouble this weekend, not away from it.
And a lot of people will be watching.
