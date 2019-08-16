MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Devlin Granberg's fifth-inning run-scoring sacrifice fly was all the Salem Red Sox needed as Thad Ward and three relievers combined for a three-hit shutout in their 1-0 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Ticketreturn.Com Field on Friday evening.
Ward earned the victory for the second consecutive start as he nearly equaled his August 10th performance when he allowed one hit and four walks with eight strikeouts in five innings. Friday night he only allowed one hit, a second-inning single by Delvin Zinn, walked three and struck out seven to run his record to 3-2 on the season.
Granberg, who was called up 10 days ago from low-A Greenville, knocked in Keith Curcio, after he led off the fifth inning with a single off Pelican starter Ryan Kellogg and advanced to third on a single from Victor Acosta.
From that point on, Salem relievers Logan Browning, Anyelo Gomez and Andrew Schwaab slammed the door on the Myrtle Beach offense, allowing only a sixth-inning double to Grant Fennell, who was later picked off second by Browning, and a seventh-inning single from Zac Taylor.
Schwaab pitched a perfect ninth to claim his 11th save of the season.
Kellogg was saddled with the hard-luck loss for the Pelicans to fall to 2-8, allowing only the lone run on four hits and a walk in five innings. With the win, Salem maintained a three-game lead over the Wilmington Blue Rocks, who have won four games in a row, and a 3 1/2-game lead over the Potomac Nationals.
ON DECK: Game 2of the three-game set with Pelicans takes place Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Ticketreturn.com Field. Daniel Gonzalez (5-8, 4.18)starts for Salem against a Myrtle Beach starter that has yet to be named.