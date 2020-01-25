PENSACOLA, Fla. — Henry Dill stopped 44 shots and Brantley Sherwood scored the game-winning goal 53 seconds into overtime as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs edged the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-2 in overtime in front of a sellout crowd of 8,049 at Pensacola Bay Center on Saturday evening.
Pensacola got on the board first as Michael Ederer found the back of the net at the 13:33 mark of the first for a 1-0 lead after one period.
Brandon Wahlin tied the scored at 12:01 of the second, connecting on a feed from newly acquired Marcus Ortiz. Lincoln Griffin gave Roanoke the lead early in the third period as he stuffed a wraparound shot past Ice Flyers goalie Jake Kupsky, but Pensacola rallied to tie the game with 4:31 remaining on a goal from Garrett Milan.
The Ice Flyers outshot Roanoke by a 45-31 margin in regulation, but it was Sherwood, who served a 10-minute misconduct penalty in the second period after multiple fights broke out, that found the back of the net to give the Dawgs the victory and a split of the weekend's pair of road games.
Dill stopped 44 of the 46 shots to come his way to earn his fifth win of the season, while Kupsky took the loss after making 29 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.