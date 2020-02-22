Where’s Mike Eruzione when you need him?
On a night the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs celebrated the 40th anniversary of Team USA’s stunning upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics, there would be no miracle at the Berglund Center.
A season-high crowd of 5,561 spent most of the night with little to cheer, as the Dawgs struggled offensively for two and a half periods, conceded a late goal and fell to Peoria 2-1 on Saturday night.
“The first period, the second period, part of the third period – garbage,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “Absolute garbage.”
Konner Haas scored the game-winner with 4:47 left in the third period, giving the first-place Rivermen (30-7-4) two victories in this intense three-game series with Roanoke (14-21-7). The result was particularly disappointing for the Dawgs after they played one of their finest games of the season in a 5-1 rout of Peoria on Friday night.
“We talked about it all day long: That game last night could be a flash in the pan,” Bremner said. “Around the league, the comments were, ‘Teams like Peoria, they have an off night and we took advantage.’ We had an opportunity to prove that we could show some consistency.”
Instead, Roanoke was outshot 34-24 – including a dismal 13-2 margin in the second period – and got little going offensively until late.
The Dawgs wore replica red, white and blue Team USA jerseys, while Peoria embraced the villain role by donning the Russian red with “CCCP” stitched across the front. Throughout the game, the team showed clips from the movie “Miracle,” which chronicled the Americans’ 4-3 win in Lake Placid against the heavily favored Soviets with Eruzione netting the game-winner.
This time, though, the favorites controlled the action. Midway through the first period, the Rivermen took the lead when Drake Hunter knocked home a puck that had flipped high in the air.
That 1-0 advantage held until the 7:01 mark of the third period. Jeff Jones collected a rebound on the doorstep and stuffed it past Peoria goalie Ryland Pashovitz to tie the game.
It was Jones’ 15th goal of the season and his second in three nights, energizing a building that had been waiting for something to applaud.
Haas soon restored the silence by scoring from the left circle.
Henry Dill made 32 saves for Roanoke, while Pashovitz stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced. Matt O’Dea and Nate O’Brien notched assists on Jones’ goal, but Bremner expressed frustration with his squad’s performance overall.
“Same story all year long: Some guys cannot show up night in and night out,” Bremner said. “It comes down to work ethic. There’s some execution there, but it just straight up comes down to work ethic. There’s changes coming.”
