Two teams who’ve endured uneven starts to the 2019-20 SPHL season will square off this week as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Knoxville Ice Bears play a home-and-home beginning Friday night in Tennessee.
Roanoke (1-2-1) earned its first victory last weekend at Macon before falling 5-1 to Fayetteville in its home opener this past Saturday. Knoxville (1-2) has dropped a pair of one-goal decisions to Evansville and Fayetteville while earning its lone win in a shootout at Fayetteville on Oct. 19.
It’s early, of course, but the Dawgs are currently last in the league with 2.0 goals scored per game. They’re ninth in the 10-team circuit with 3.3 goals allowed per contest.
On Friday, the Dawgs will be without defenseman Jake Schultz, who was suspended one game by the league after being deemed the aggressor in a fight against Fayetteville this past Saturday. He’ll be available for Saturday night’s game at the Berglund Center.
The Dawgs announced Monday that they had acquired forward Aaron Huffnage in a trade with Fayetteville. The rookie out of Oswego State appeared in two games for the Marksman but did not record a point.
Newcomer Brantley Sherwood leads the Dawgs with four points (one goal, three assists) while CJ Stubbs tops the team with two goals.
The Ice Bears are led by Marty Quince, who has three goals and an assist and has paced the team with 12 shots. Bryce Nielsen, Jason Price, Riley Christensen and Stefan Brucato have two points apiece for Knoxville.
Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. game is “Mossy Oak Night” in Roanoke. The Dawgs will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off the game to benefit the local Hunters for the Hungry organization.
