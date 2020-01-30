HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Travis Armstrong’s power-play goal late in the first period proved to be the game-winner as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs skirted by the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 at PharmacyFirst Ice Center on Thursday evening.
Huntsville scored their lone goal 49 seconds into the game as Tyler Piacentini scored unassisted past Roanoke goalie Henry Dill. Dill, however, never let another puck past him the rest of the way as Jeff Jones tied the game at the 6:50 mark, sticking home a rebound of his initial shot after a feed from Nate O’Brien. Later in the period, Huntsville took penalties 34 seconds apart, giving Roanoke a two-man advantage. Armstrong cashed in with just more than two minutes remaining in the period to give the Dawgs the 2-1 lead after one.
After that, the goalies took over as Dill and Havoc netminder Max Milosek turned away all 33 shots between both teams in the final two periods of the game.
Dill was credited with 31 saves in earning his sixth win of the season, while Milosek, the league leader in goalie wins coming into the game, took the loss after a 23-save effort.
