Players smiled broadly as they left the ice, high-fiving fans as they passed. In the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs locker room, music blared at full volume.
It’s starting to feel a lot better around here.
Shaking off a sluggish start — much like they hope they’ll do with their season as a whole — the Dawgs got stellar goaltending from Jake Theut and crucial goals from Austin Daae and Lincoln Griffin to defeat the Fayetteville Marksman 3-1 on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 2,213 at the Berglund Center.
In beating Fayetteville (11-3-1) for the first time in six meetings this season, Roanoke (4-10-2) has won consecutive games for the first time in 2019-20.
“We definitely owed these guys one; they had our number going in,” Daae said. “It wasn’t a complete game, I don’t think, but we played pretty hard, and everyone’s pretty happy to get the win against those guys.”
Daae broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period. He tipped in a rebound following a backhanded shot by Brandon Wahlin, who got credit for an assist.
“It was a relief for me, just as far as my year’s been going,” said Daae, who was traded to the Dawgs on Dec. 4 after scoring just once in 10 games for Birmingham. “We started to get things going a bit in the second with some shots and things like that and getting to the front of the net.
“That was kind of the way the game was going for us. It was going to be kind of a greasy goal in front of the net, and I think it sparked us a little bit.”
The Dawgs doubled their lead with 9:25 remaining in the third period, when Griffin scored from the slot on assists from Jeff Jones and CJ Stubbs.
It was the first professional goal for Griffin, a 22-year-old rookie out of Northeastern University.
“Oh, it’s like the world off my shoulders,” Griffin said with a smile. “It wasn’t pretty. I had a bunch of chances before that, and I was kind of gripping the stick a little tight. Coaches and players just told me to keep it going, it’s going to come. Jonesy made a good pass to me, and I found the back of the net.”
Theut pretty much took it from there, saving 26 of the 27 shots he faced. Things got a little tense for Roanoke when Brian Bowen scored with 3:54 remaining, but Josh Nenadal scored an empty-netter with 5.5 seconds left to clinch it.
Theut’s excellent performance came in the wake of last Saturday’s 6-1 victory over Knoxville, when he stonewalled 28 of 29 shots.
“Our team’s playing really well in front of me, too, so I can’t really complain on that end,” Theut said. “Guys are playing well and letting me see pucks. If I see them, I’m going to give our team a chance.”
The Dawgs were somewhat fortunate to still have a chance in this game after a woeful first period offensively. More than five minutes elapsed before they put their first shot on goal. More than 17 minutes had gone off the clock before they got their second.
They finished the period with just three shots, but the game remained scoreless after Fayetteville had a goal disallowed because of a high stick.
“You get a little success over a weekend, and all of a sudden you think you can be doing more and more,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said. “The first period we saw our process thrown away — almost completely thrown away — by everybody on our entire team. We responded well, but our energy level wasn’t enough.
“We were getting out-skated, we were getting out-battled. It wasn’t the best showing tonight, but sometimes when you put in the work for so long, you get those bounces.”
And just a few weeks removed from a nine-game winless streak, they’ll take it. Thursday’s win moved the Dawgs out of a tie for last place and gave them three victories in four games.
Another big challenge comes Saturday, when Roanoke hosts revenge-minded Knoxville.
“We can beat a good team when we do the right things,” Bremner said. “We had a really slow start where we were not doing these right things. There’s a ton of reasons why we’re there. They’re all BS excuses. We weren’t good enough.
“We’re now getting to a point where we’re buying into the process, and guys find that battle level that we need to compete, and it’s showing with results. Now we just have to show that it’s repeatable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.