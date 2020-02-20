RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Peoria Rivermen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 2,246 at the Berglund Center.

Peoria (28-6-4) maintained its hold on first place in the SPHL, while the Dawgs (13-20-7) had to settle for a point while dropping their fourth straight home game.

Regan Nagy tallied the only goal for either team in the shootout. Matt O’Dea, Jeff Jones, Jake Schultz, Brad Riccardi and Travis Armstrong all were denied for Roanoke.

Josh Nenedal scored on a wraparound shot for the Dawgs 10:45 into the third period to force the extra stanza.

Peoria struck first with 8:33 remaining in the first period, when Mitchell McPherson scored on an assist from Jordan Ernst.

The Rivermen made it 2-0 just 15 seconds into the second period, as Zach Nieminen found the net on a feed from Robin Huglund. Roanoke’s Brantley Sherwood cut the deficit in half midway through the second, scoring on assists from Austin Daae And Jake Schultz.

The Dawgs and Rivermen continue their three game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Berglund Center.

Contact Aaron McFarling at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or 981-3124. Follow him on Twitter: @aaronmcfarling.

Tags

Load comments