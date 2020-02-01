Tanner Froese scored the game-winning goal on a rebound with 5:28 remaining as the Pensacola Ice Flyers downed a depleted Rail Yard Dawgs squad 3-1 in front of 4,138 at Berglund Center.
The Ice Flyers got on the board first on the power play as Brett D’Andrea kept a clearing attempt in the offensive zone and fed Ray Pigozzi, who in turn sent a cross-ice pass to a cutting Garrett Milan, who beat Dawgs’ goalie Henry Dill for a 1-0 lead.
The Dawgs countered with a power-play goal six minutes later. Brandon Wahlin took a pass from C.J. Stubbs and sniped a top-shelf snapshot past Flyers’ netminder Chase Perry to send the teams to the first intermission tied at one.
After a scoreless second period, and a mostly scoreless third, Pensacola took the lead for good when Tommaso Bucci sent a shot at Dill, who made the save but could not corral the rebound, which found Froese’s stick and then the back of the net for the eventual game-winner.
Craig Cescon found the empty net with just over a minute remaining to salt the game away.
Roanoke, who was missing several players due to callups and injury, was out-shot 35-27. Perry made 26 saves for the win, while Dill was credited with 32 saves in the loss.
ICE CHIPS: Saturday night’s game saw the return, for one night only, of former Rail Yard Dawg Colin Murray, who retired after last season and was living in Charlotte.
“Brems called me last night and asked if I could help out. It was an easy decision. When it comes down to it, if he’s in a tight spot and I can help, because of my respect for him, of course I’m going to say yes.”
Roanoke was already missing Chris Lijdsman and Lincoln Griffin, who were called up to the ECHL on Thursday and Friday of last week. Josh Nenadal missed Thursday’s game with injury, Brad Riccardi missed both Friday and Saturday’s games, and Mac Jansen went out of Saturday’s game after the first period with injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.