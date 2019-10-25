MACON, Ga. — C.J. Stubbs scored the only goal in the shootout for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs as they defeated the Macon Mayhem 4-3 at the Macon Centreplex on Friday evening.

After a scoreless first period, newly signed Shayne Morrissey got the Dawgs (1-1-1) on the board at the 1:15 mark of the second. Morrissey, who was signed on Tuesday, led Evansville in scoring and finished second in the SPHL in goals with 27 in 2018-19.

Macon (1-0-2) countered with a goal from Marcus Ortiz at 4:59 to send the teams to the second intermission tied at 1.

Roanoke fended off three power-play opportunities from the end of the second period to a double-minor penalty to Lenny Caglianone early in the third and took the lead with a short-handed goal from Josh Nenadal at 6:04 to take a 2-1 lead.

Daniel Perez tied the game again just 84 seconds later for the Mayhem, but Stubbs tallied on the power play just past the halfway mark of the period to stake the Dawgs to a 3-2 lead.

With goalie Alex Fotinos pulled for an extra attacker, Macon tied the game with seven seconds remaining as Stathis Soumelidis beat Roanoke goalie Stephen Klein.

Each team put four shots on goal in the overtime period, but could not end the game. Stubbs was the Dawgs’ first shooter in the shootout and beat Fotinos, while Klein turned away all five shots to secure Roanoke’s first victory of the season. Klein was credited with 31 saves, while Fotinos made 24 stops.

Load comments