MACON, Ga. — C.J. Stubbs scored the only goal in the shootout for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs as they defeated the Macon Mayhem 4-3 at the Macon Centreplex on Friday evening.
After a scoreless first period, newly signed Shayne Morrissey got the Dawgs (1-1-1) on the board at the 1:15 mark of the second. Morrissey, who was signed on Tuesday, led Evansville in scoring and finished second in the SPHL in goals with 27 in 2018-19.
Macon (1-0-2) countered with a goal from Marcus Ortiz at 4:59 to send the teams to the second intermission tied at 1.
Roanoke fended off three power-play opportunities from the end of the second period to a double-minor penalty to Lenny Caglianone early in the third and took the lead with a short-handed goal from Josh Nenadal at 6:04 to take a 2-1 lead.
Daniel Perez tied the game again just 84 seconds later for the Mayhem, but Stubbs tallied on the power play just past the halfway mark of the period to stake the Dawgs to a 3-2 lead.
With goalie Alex Fotinos pulled for an extra attacker, Macon tied the game with seven seconds remaining as Stathis Soumelidis beat Roanoke goalie Stephen Klein.
Each team put four shots on goal in the overtime period, but could not end the game. Stubbs was the Dawgs’ first shooter in the shootout and beat Fotinos, while Klein turned away all five shots to secure Roanoke’s first victory of the season. Klein was credited with 31 saves, while Fotinos made 24 stops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.