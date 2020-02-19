The class of the SPHL visits Roanoke this week for the only time all season.
Coming off a 1-1-1 weekend in Knoxville and Huntsville, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs host the first-place Peoria Rivermen for three games in three nights beginning Thursday at the Berglund Center.
The Dawgs (13-20-6) are tied for last place in the 10-team league but are only two points behind eighth-place Birmingham, which holds the final playoff spot. The Rivermen (28-6-4) have a one-point edge on Fayetteville for the top position in the standings.
The Dawgs and Rivermen met twice in late December, with Peoria winning each game at home by a 5-2 . Ex-Roanoke enforcer Cody Dion played in both of those games for the Rivermen but will miss this series with a lower-body injury that has shelved him since the start of the month. Dion was moved from the 21-day IR to the 30-day IR on Wednesday.
The Rivermen have few weaknesses. They rank in the top three in the league in goals per game (3.42) and goals against (2.29), score on the power play at a 20.0% clip (No. 2 in the SPHL), and kill off 88.9% of the penalties called against them, which is the circuit’s best rate . Peoria’s Alec Hagaman ranks second in the league with 21 goals.
The teams have connections beyond Dion. Dawgs coach Dan Bremner spent his final three seasons as a player with the Rivermen, and Roanoke general manager Mickey Gray is a former Peoria front office member.
Last season, the Dawgs swept the Rivermen in the first playoff round after Peoria posted the league’s best regular-season record .
The Dawgs announced Wednesday that forward CJ Stubbs has been returned from the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals and Mac Jansen has been placed on injured reserved after not playing in Roanoke’s past five games.
After this series, the Dawgs will play their next seven games on the road before closing the regular season with seven straight at home.
