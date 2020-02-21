Well, that was thorough.
Brant Sherwood bookended Roanoke’s four-goal outburst in the second period, goalie Austyn Roudebush made 24 saves, and the Rail Yard Dawgs decked Peoria 5-1 on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 3,438 at the Berglund Center.
“First time this year I haven’t been in danger of having a heart attack after the game,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said with a smile.
Coupled with Thursday’s shootout loss, Roanoke (14-20-7) has grabbed three points from the first-place Rivermen (29-7-4) in the opening two games of this three-game series.
Jeff Jones also scored twice for Roanoke, which snapped a four-game home losing streak.
The Dawgs received a standing ovation while leaving the ice for the second intermission after tying their season high for goals in a period.
Sherwood started the festivities by scoring on a deflection less than two minutes into the stanza. With 6:41 left in the period, Jones scored on the doorstep to make it 2-0.
The Dawgs expanded the lead to 3-0 by cashing in on a 4-on-3 power play. Jake Schultz sent a pass to captain Travis Armstrong, who was all alone in front of goal to stuff the puck home.
Sherwood capped Roanoke’s barrage by ripping a one-timer from the left circle past Peoria goalie Eric Levine, who was immediately replaced in net by Ryland Pashovitz.
Jones added his second goal midway through the third. Peoria’s Jordan Ernst thwarted the shutout by scoring with 9:15 remaining.
Peoria 3, Roanoke 2, SO
In Thursday’s late game, Regan Nagy tallied the only goal for either team in the shootout, as the Rivermen overcame surrendering a two-goal lead to prevail in front of a crowd of 2,246 at the Berglund Center.
Matt O’Dea, Jeff Jones, Jake Schultz, Brad Riccardi and Travis Armstrong all were denied for Roanoke in the shootout. Josh Nenadal scored for the Dawgs 10:45 into the third period to force the extra stanza.
