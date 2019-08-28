WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Yeyson Yrizarri homered and drove in three runs for the Winston-Salem Dash, who hit four homers and eight extra-base hits overall in a 12-3 drubbing of the Salem Red Sox at BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday evening.
Jameson Fisher got the ball rolling early for Winston-Salem as he drove home Johan Cruz with an RBI single to give the Dash a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. That lead swelled to 3-0 in the fourth after Craig Dedelow’s solo homer and Fisher scored following a fielding error by Sox second baseman Jagger Rusconi.
Salem fought back in the top of the fifth as Elih Marrero hit his first homer as a Red Sox, a two-run shot that closed the gap to 3-2.
However, the Dash piled on nine runs in the next three innings. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning, Steele Walker added a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and after a Tate Blackman sacrifice fly, Yrizarri capped the offensive onslaught with a three-run shot to left.
Salem’s Michael Osinski doubled home Rusconi in the top of the ninth to account for the final margin.
Winston-Salem’s Konnor Pilkington recorded his first victory since August 3, tossing seven solid innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Daniel Gonzalez took the loss for Salem, allowing six runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Fortunately for the Sox, Wilmington dropped a 3-0 decision to the Lynchburg Hillcats, keeping them two games behind Salem with five games remaining.
ON DECK: Salem’s final road game of the regular season is set for a 7 p.m. first pitch Thursday. Sox lefty Enmanuel De Jesus (8-9, 3.75) makes the start against Winston-Salem righty Jonathan Stiever (6-3, 2.22).
