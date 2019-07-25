SILENT NIGHT: Salem couldn’t generate much of anything at the plate in a 4-0 loss to Winston-Salem at Haley Toyota Field on Thursday night.
The Red Sox (46-55, 21-13 second half) had seven base hits — all singles with two of them not making it out of the infield — in the loss.
Winston-Salem starter Jorgan Cavanerio (7-0) had three strikeouts in five innings. Relievers Jacob Lindgren, Andrew Perez and Will Kincannon finished out the shutout. They got solid defense behind them with the Dash infield turning a pair of double-plays and a diving stop from Tate Blackman saving a run in the eighth.
SETTLE DOWN: Salem starting pitcher Emmanuel DeJesus settled down after allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in the first inning. DeJesus stranded a runner at third base in the fourth inning after allowing a leadoff double. He was on cruise control until allowed back-to-back hits at the top of the sixth inning.
Winston-Salem third baseman Yeyson Yrizarri put his team up 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to knock DeJesus out of the game. DeJesus (6-7) was hit with his first loss since June 24, but he did pick up his third straight quality start. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
OUCH: A scary moment came in the second inning when Salem right fielder Edgar Corcino took a 90 mph pitch to the head from Winston-Salem starter Jorgan Cavanerio. Corcino ducked, but the pitch hit him right in the helmet.
The training staff briefly evaluated Corcino as he laid on the ground, but ended up making his way to first base and staying in the rest of the game. He came up with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and popped out to second base.
Corcino, who was 0-3 with a pair of strikeouts Thursday night, finished the series 3 of 11 with three runs, three RBIs and a home run.
ON DECK: Salem hosts Myrtle Beach for a three-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night. The Sox will send Daniel Gonzalez (4-7; 4.01) to the mound to face Jeffrey Passantino (0-0; 0.00).