There’s no start-and-park activity going on with NASCAR simulations.
For Landon Cassill, who’s made 324 Cup starts in his NASCAR career, that part is a relief. His underfunded Xfinity car owned by Morgan Shepherd finished last or second-to-last in all three events it started during the real 2020 racing season.
But then along came COVID-19 and the emergence of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational, where Cassill has quickly established himself as a contender.
“I think there’s a lot of different drivers with different things to gain or lose out of this iRacing stuff,” Cassill said in a phone interview this week. “There’s some drivers where they may have their job and their sponsorship secured, and they have nothing to gain from this. Maybe their sponsor doesn’t even care if they’re involved in it.
“They could say, ‘Hey, I can’t make myself look better, and maybe I could get myself in trouble or something by doing this,’ or, “Maybe my family would appreciate me not being distracted.’ But for me, it’s not. As hard as it sounds, when we go back to the real world, I go back to not having a ride.”
Given that, the 30-year-old Iowa native has been pouring himself into iRacing prep and social media interaction the past month. So far, the results have been solid.
Cassill sped home fourth in last week’s Toyota Owners 150 at virtual Richmond Raceway, tying a finish at Texas as his best in the Pro Invitational Series.
MRN.com’s Pete Pistone moved Cassill up to No. 8 in his Pro Invitational Power Rankings this week. There’s Cassill, tucked in right ahead of Kyle Busch.
“In a lot of ways, this is a level playing field,” Cassill said. “The setups are the same. The cars are all the same. And there’s a lot of drivers on here that have very good experience in iRacing. So any opportunity I get to race against them and beat them is an opportunity to show just how competitive I am, even if it’s just a simulation.
“And then there’s guys like Kyle Busch who’ve never touched iRacing. But he is also Kyle Busch, and he’s proving how talented his is. For me and him to race with each other for position I feel like at least makes it worth the investment and makes it worth the time.”
And the investment is significant. Cassill spends his mornings making breakfast for his family and playing with his kids. Around noon, he transitions to iRacing prep and social media interaction.
He joked last week that if all the practice he did virtually for Richmond had been done on the actual track, his tire bill would have been north of a half a million dollars.
His Twitter account is up to about 80,000 followers, which is no accident.
“It’s an opportunity to just generate an audience,” Cassill said. “People out there right now, everybody’s kind of spun out. They don’t know where to look for content. They’re not used to their usual sports being on TV, and they need things to look for.
“So this is my chance to build an audience. And I think I can build a bigger audience [during the pandemic] in an amount of time that would normally take me two years.”
Cassill earned sponsorship from Blue Emu heading into the second week of the Pro Invitational Series. With no autograph signings or hospitality events — the normal activities drivers do to plug sponsors — Cassill did everything he could on social media that week to make sure the company got its money’s worth before the race even began that Sunday.
The fourth-place finish certainly didn’t hurt. Cassill said Blue Emu has indicated to him that the company is “very serious about going racing in the real world” once actual cars can return to the track.
“It’s going to take sponsorship to get me back in a ride this year, so the invitation to the Pro Invitational Series was something that was a huge thing for my career right now,” Cassill said. “Even though it’s just iRacing and it doesn’t ‘count,’ to me it does. It’s real exposure to make content and to be a part of conversations.”
