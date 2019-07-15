FREDERICK, Md. — Edgar Corcino went 4 for 5 with two homers and six RBIs as the Salem Red Sox slugged their way past the Frederick Keys 12-7 on Monday afternoon to claim the rubber game of the three-game series.
Garrett Benge added a double and three RBIs for the Sox, and Enmanuel De Jesus tossed six solid innings to even his record at 6-6 on the season.
Corcino opened the scoring with a solo shot over the wall in left field to give Salem a 1-0 lead. The lead swelled to 5-0 in the third, after a four-run uprising led by Benge’s two-run single.
Zach Jarrett singled home a run to make it 5-1 after three innings, but Victor Acosta singled home a run in the fourth to restore the five-run cushion before Corcino added a two-run shot to left in the fifth to increase the lead to 8-1.
The teams traded runs in the sixth, and Corcino drove in two more runs, followed by an RBI single from Nick Sciortino to make it 12-2 in the top of the eighth.
Frederick attempted a rally in the bottom of the eighth as Ryan Ripken doubled home a pair of runs, Trevor Craport added an RBI double of his own and Sean Miller brought home Craport on a groundout to make it 12-6.
Ripken singled home another run in the bottom of the ninth, but Sox reliever Andrew Schwaab quashed the rally and preserved the Salem victory.
De Jesus tossed six innings to earn the win, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
ON DECK: After an off-day Tuesday, the Sox return home for a quick three-game series with the Down East Wood Ducks.
Daniel Gonzalez (4-6, 3.92) is scheduled to start against a yet-to-be-named Wood Ducks starter in the Wednesday opener, which gets underway at 7:05 p.m. at Haley Toyota Field.