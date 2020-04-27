Chase Young won’t have to do any relocating now that he’s been drafted into the NFL.
The newest member of the Washington Redskins, Young will be in good company — he’ll join Dwayne Haskins and Jonathan Allen as first-round draft picks who played their high school ball in the D.C. area.
Young, who was taken with the No. 2 overall selection on Thursday, said he’s most excited for his parents to not have to fly to see him.
“They can drive 20 minutes up the road to come watch me play,” he said. “And after the game, after the W, we can have a party or something. Just a little cookout or get together, something easy, something that if I got drafted anywhere else I couldn’t do.”
Young was officially introduced as a member of the team on Monday, and said he’s excited to get his playbook and get to work.
He said he has been eyeing an NFL career for years, and had his position coach at Ohio State deliver him coach’s film from every NFL sack, every week.
That work ethic led scouts to compare him to Nick Bosa, another Ohio State standout who transformed the San Francisco 49ers pass rush.
“When he was added to that D-line, the 49ers [already] had a top defensive line,” Young said. “He came in and just added more pressure. That is the only thing I am trying to do. Just come in, be a sponge and just play as hard as I can.”
Young correctly notes the talent at the position in DC, an influx led in recent years by Allen, who took over as the vocal leader of the unit over the course of the 2018 season. Also on Monday, the Redskins announced that they had exercised the fifth-year option on Allen’s rookie contract, a move that surprised no one.
On Friday morning, hours after being drafted, Young made the drive across town to visit Allen and discuss how the group can maximize its potential.
“Just wanted to meet one of the leaders of the defense,” Young said. “I felt like it was right to do that. I’m reaching out to all of my teammates and trying to get to know them.”
Haskins, the lone member of the trio who plays offense, is equally excited.
“That’s my boy,” he said in a video call produced by the team. “Just watching his journey from Pallotti to DeMatha (the two high schools Young played at), then of course helping recruit him to Ohio State and watching him grow into the player he is today. I’m excited to be playing with him back home. I think he’s going to be a monster.”
One surprising fact gleaned from Young is that, even at 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, he may not be done growing. He said his father kept growing through his senior year of college, and doctors told Young his growth plates hadn’t set yet.
Not that he needs any more hype. He said the positives far outweigh the negatives when it comes to playing in front of a hometown crowd, but said he’s made it a focus to tune out the hype.
“People try to label you with the gold jacket,” he said. “I just try to mute everything out, man. I try to mute out the negativity, I try to mute out the positivity, and just focus on football and focus on the smaller things like nutrition, taking care of my body. Just focus on everything that got me here now. On the next level obviously, trying to just bring everything I do, do it even greater, and hopefully my NFL career will be pretty good, just trying to do what I do.”
