WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Kevin Chappell found himself a mere 4 yards from PGA Tour immortality on Friday.
Needing to drain a putt of 11 feet, 10 inches to become the second player in Tour history to shoot a 58, Chappell missed it just left.
As it was, he settled for an 11-under 59 in the second round of the PGA Tour event at The Greenbrier — only the 11th sub-60 round in the history of the Tour.
“The ball was just going in from everywhere,” he said.
After a laborious, 1-over 71 in his first competitive round in 10 months on Thursday, Chappell rocketed up to fifth place heading into the weekend. Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann and Robby Shelton share the lead at 13 under.
Blacksburg High School graduate Lanto Griffin carded a 68 on Friday and is 8 under for the tournament.
While Chappell fell short of Jim Furyk’s iconic 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship, he did make some history. Starting his round on the back nine, Chappell tied a PGA Tour record for most consecutive birdies in a single round when he sank a 13-foot putt on No. 1 to move to 9 under. He had a chance to make it 10 straight but missed a 23-footer on No. 2.
Chappell matched the standard set by Mark Calcavecchia in the second round of the 2009 RBC Canadian Open.
“My thoughts are just extreme gratitude,” Chappell said. “I couldn’t feel more lucky to be here right now. Ten months ago, I was laying on the couch and couldn’t get up.”
The 33-year-old Californian hadn’t played a PGA Tour event since November of 2018. He underwent spinal surgery on Nov. 28 to repair a back problem that had plagued him for five years and had finally become intolerable.
He didn’t play any golf for four months. When he attempted his first practice round in May, he was exhausted after nine holes.
“I’ll be completely honest — I’ve been uncomfortable for two days,” Chappell said. “It’s not as innate as I thought it was to come back out and compete. But I really enjoyed it and embraced it today. Seeing the ball go in the hole, you can always embrace being uncomfortable.”
After making a birdie on No. 7, Chappell turned to his caddie and declared: “Let’s shoot 57.” But one of his long-held superstitions might have cost him.
Convinced that every golf ball only has one birdie in it, Chappell refuses to replay any ball that drops for a birdie during a round. Only one problem: He ran out of fresh balls on Friday.
“That could have been why I didn’t make those putts on those last two holes,” he said with a smile. “I had to reuse a ball on 8, and I didn’t like the way that one went. I put that one back and grabbed another and used that one on 9.”
Scheffler, who earned full exempt status for the 2019-20 PGA Tour after topping the standings on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour this year, set an early pace Friday with a 62. He said he made a slight adjustment in his putting setup after ranking 130th in strokes putting gained in the opening round.
Niemann matched Scheffler’s 62, while first round leader Shelton kept himself in a tie atop the leaderboard with his 65.
Former University of Virginia golfer Denny McCarthy shook off a poor first round to shoot a 61 Friday and make the cut easily at 7 under. Ex-Virginia Tech standout Johnson Wagner also advanced to the weekend at 4 under.
This tournament has a history of winners coming from well off the pace, so all who made the cut are keeping the faith.
“There is always hope,” said 2018 Greenbrier champ Kevin Na, who’s in a big group at 6 under. “This is a golf course you can go low. If you’re playing well, you shoot 7, 8 under, and you’re right back in it.”
And might even find yourself with a chance at history.
