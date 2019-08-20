PULASKI — The Pulaski Yankees blew a two-run lead, giving up three runs with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Johnson City Cardinals in front of a reported 2,494 fans, mostly made up of sixth and seventh graders from Radford, Giles, Pulaski County and Montgomery County schools.
Johnson City threatened to score in the second inning when Kevin Vargas walked, and William Jimenez singled to put runners on first and second with one out. Aaron Antoni then singled to right and Vargas was gunned down at the plate by right fielder Robert Javier. Mateo Gil grounded out to end the inning.
The Cards got on the board in the third as Chandler Redmond and Victor Garcia led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Liam Sanbino followed with an RBI double to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Singles by the Yankees Jose Martinez, Luis Santos and Borinquen Mendez scored Martinez to tie the score and put runners on the corners with one out in the fifth. Luis Santos was thrown out at the plate on a ground ball by Madison Santos. Mendez scored after a two out fake steal of home caused a balk and put the Yanks on top.
Jhon Torres led off the eighth with a double for the Cardinals. However, reliever Mitch Spence struck out two and forced a fly ball out .
Madison Santos led off the bottom of the eighth by hitting the first pitch over the right field wall to give the Yanks a 3-1 lead. It was Pulaski’s league leading 66th home run of the season.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, the Cardinals took a 4-3 lead on a triple by Gil and singles by Redmond and Torres followed by a two-run double by Sanbino.
The Yankees went down in order in the ninth to end the game and split the four-game series
NOTE: A single by Gustavo Campero extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
ON DECK: The Yankees travel to the Bristol Pirates on Wednesday for the start of a two-game set with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.