Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is headed to his first NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Saturday night.
Oshie was Washington’s candidate on the ballot for the “Last Men In” fan vote for the game, which is Jan. 25 in St. Louis. Oshie got in, as well as Mitch Marner (Toronto), David Perron (St. Louis) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver). This year with the Capitals, the 33-year-old Oshie is third on the team in goals with 18. He also has 15 assists. Oshie has a tight connection to St. Louis; he was drafted by the Blues and spent the first seven years of his career in St. Louis.
Oshie will join defenseman John Carlson and goaltender Braden Holtby at the league’s annual event. This will be Carlson’s second time participating in the game and Holtby’s fifth straight.
Alex Ovechkin was voted the Metropolitan Division captain by fans, but he decided he would not attend.
