PULASKI — Gustavo Campero singled, driving in Roberto Chirinos in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Pulaski Yankees a 4-3 win over the Danville Braves and a sweep of the three-game series.
Two hit batters, two walks and a wild pitch put the Braves up 2-0 in the first.
Saul Torres walked to open the second inning followed by a Campero single, after a sacrifice bunt by Borinquen Mendez. Torres scored on a fly ball to right by Robert Javier.
The Yankees tied the score in the fifth when Antonio Cabello led off with a double and scored on a Chirinos single to center. Ryder Green reached base on a fielder’s choice, an error on a Chad Bell ground ball and Torres’ third walk loaded the bases with one out. But a Campero pop up to third and a Mendez groundout to first ended the inning with the runners stranded.
Pulaski gained the lead in the seventh when Chirinos led the inning off with a triple and scored on a Bell sacrifice fly to left.
With two outs, back-to-back doubles by the Braves’ Ray Hernandez and Cody Birdsong knotted the score at three apiece in the eighth.
The Yankees missed another scoring opportunity in the eighth when with one out, Mendez and Madison Santos singled and advanced on stolen bases only for Jake Farrell and Cabello to strike out to end the inning.
Chirinos led the ninth off with a single, Green was hit by a pitch and Bell walked to load the bases. Following a Torres strikeout, Campero lined a shot to right scoring Chirinos with the game winner.
