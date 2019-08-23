BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Royals scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and topped the Pulaski Yankees 4-3 in the first game of a three-game set.
Jay Charleston led off the bottom of the first with a single and Maikel Garcia followed with a single of his own. Charleston scored on a missed throw by catcher Gustavo Campero. A double by Jake Means knocked in Garcia to put the Royals up 2-0.
In the third, the Yankees evened the score after Jake Farrell and Luis Santos hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. Madison Santos doubled off the center field wall to score Farrell, and a groundout by Robert Javier plated Luis Santos to tie it up.
Pulaski took the lead in the fifth when Borinquen Mendez scored on an errant throw to first base. With two outs, Mendez had walked, stole second and advanced to third on a Malcolm Van Buren wild pitch. Madison Santos grounded to shortstop Garcia, who overthrew first base allowing Mendez to score the go-ahead run.
An odd play occurred in the bottom of the sixth when Vinnie Pasquantino hit a shot at reliever Kenlly Montas that knocked Montas’ glove off. With the ball still in his glove and on the ground, Montas pulled out the ball and threw out Pasquantino for the third out.
The Yankees threatened to add an insurance run in the eighth when, with one out, Robert Javier and Campero walked. A pop-up out by Chad Bell and a strikeout by Ryder Green quelled the threat.
Pulaski had another chance to score in the ninth when Farrell singled and Luis Santos doubled with one out. A failed squeeze bunt, with Farrell out at the plate, and a Mendez pop-up to shortstop caused the Yankees to come away empty-handed again.
In the bottom of the ninth, Michael Massey led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Pasquantino walked, and a passed ball by Campero moved the runners to second and third with one out. Means singled to left to score Massey and tie the game. After an intentional walk to William Hancock, Pasquantino scored the game-winner on a sacrifice fly by Raymond Lopez.
The Royals pulled within three games of the division-leading Yankees.
NOTE: The Appalachian League announced Wednesday that Pulaski Yankees skipper Luis Dorante has been chosen as the league’s 2019 Manager of the Year. Dorante also won the award in 2017 during his last stint at the helm of the Yankees.
ON DECK: Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.