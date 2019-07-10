PULASKI — The Bluefield Blue Jays put five runs on the board in the ninth inning and came away with a 13-9 win over the Pulaski Yankees in a Wednesday night slugfest at Calfee Park.
The Jays opened the scoring in the first inning on RBI singles by Angel Camacho and Ryan Sloniger to go up 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, Chad Bell hit a three-run homer, scoring Ryder Green and Madison Santos and giving the Yankees a brief lead.
Bluefield regained the lead in the third on PK Morris’ three-run homer.
Morris drove in his fourth run of the night with a sacrifice fly, followed by Sloniger’s solo homer to put the Jays up 7-3.
In the fifth inning, after Chad Bell’s single and both Anthony Volpe and Antonio Cabello were hit by pitches, Roberto Chirinos launched the first pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam to tie the score at seven .
Bluefield went back on top in eighth on a two-out Steward Berroa single.
Scotty Bradley and Berroa drove in a pair of runs each, plus another run driven in by Camacho on an error put the Jays up 13-7 in the ninth.
After Jake Farrell walked, Pulaski’s Jake Pries launched a two-run homer. But after Anthony Volpe’s double, Antonio Cabello struck out to end the game.
The two teams meet again on Thursday at Calfee Park with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
|Bluefield Blue Jays
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Eric Rivera
|LF-CF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Addison Barger
|2B
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Leonardo Jimenez
|SS
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|PK Morris
|1B
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.286
|Angel Camacho
|3B
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Ryan Sloniger
|C
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.450
|Scotty Bradley
|DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.159
|D.J. Daniels
|RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.136
|a- Spencer Horwitz
|PH-LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.352
|Steward Berroa
|CF-RF
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|41
|13
|14
|1
|0
|2
|13
|3
|8
|.265
BATTING
2B: Jimenez (6, Correa).
HR: Morris (3, 3rd inning off Anderson, 2 on, 0 out); Sloniger (2, 5th inning off Correa, 0 on, 2 out).
TB: Barger 2; Berroa 2; Bradley; Camacho; Jimenez 3; Morris 4; Rivera; Sloniger 7.
RBI: Berroa 3 (4); Bradley 2 (8); Camacho 2 (12); Morris 4 (14); Sloniger 2 (5).
2-out RBI: Sloniger 2; Berroa 3; Camacho.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rivera; Barger; Bradley; Daniels.
SF: Morris.
Team RISP: 7-for-17.
Team LOB: 7.
FIELDING
E: Jimenez (5, throw).
|Pulaski Yankees
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Antonio Cabello
|RF-LF
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Roberto Chirinos
|2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.282
|Ryder Green
|CF
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Saul Torres
|C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Madison Santos
|DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Chad Bell
|3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Jake Farrell
|1B
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Robert Javier
|LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Jake Pries
|RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|34
|9
|6
|1
|0
|3
|9
|2
|4
|.236
BATTING
2B: Volpe (1, Ovando).
HR: Bell (1, 2nd inning off Estrada, 2 on, 1 out); Chirinos (2, 5th inning off Estrada, 3 on, 2 out); Pries (1, 9th inning off Ovando, 1 on, 2 out).
TB: Bell 5; Chirinos 4; Pries 4; Santos, M; Volpe 2.
RBI: Bell 3 (6); Chirinos 4 (10); Pries 2 (3).
2-out RBI: Pries 2; Chirinos 4.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Cabello.
Team RISP: 2-for-3.
Team LOB: 2.
FIELDING
E: Correa (1, pickoff); Volpe (4, fielding).
PB: Torres, S (4).
|Bluefield Blue Jays
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Lazaro Estrada
|4.2
|4
|7
|6
|0
|3
|2
|4.82
|Juan Acosta (W, 2-1)
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.48
|Aldo Ovando (S, 1)
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|14.73
|Totals
|9.0
|6
|9
|8
|2
|4
|3
|4.21
|Pulaski Yankees
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Ryan Anderson
|2.0
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6.75
|Nelvin Correa
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3.57
|Sean Boyle (L, 0-1)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.59
|Hayden Wesneski
|0.2
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7.11
|Luis Ojeda
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.72
|Totals
|9.0
|14
|13
|10
|3
|8
|2
|4.23
WP: Estrada; Anderson.
HBP: Camacho (by Boyle); Bradley (by Boyle); Volpe (by Estrada); Cabello (by Estrada).
Pitches-strikes: Estrada 74-45; Acosta 21-11; Ovando 29-20; Anderson 56-35; Correa 62-45; Boyle 24-14; Wesneski 24-17; Ojeda 3-1.
Groundouts-flyouts: Estrada 4-6; Acosta 1-3; Ovando 3-2; Anderson 1-2; Correa 2-5; Boyle 1-0; Wesneski 3-0; Ojeda 0-1.
Batters faced: Estrada 21; Acosta 8; Ovando 9; Anderson 13; Correa 18; Boyle 6; Wesneski 9; Ojeda.
Inherited runners-scored: Ojeda 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Kaleb Devier. 1B: Zachary Robbins.
Weather: 80 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 6 mph, R To L.
First pitch: 6:33 PM.
T: 3:02.
Att: 2,473.
Venue: Calfee Park.