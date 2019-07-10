PULASKI — The Bluefield Blue Jays put five runs on the board in the ninth inning and came away with a 13-9 win over the Pulaski Yankees in a Wednesday night slugfest at Calfee Park.

The Jays opened the scoring in the first inning on RBI singles by Angel Camacho and Ryan Sloniger to go up 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Chad Bell hit a three-run homer, scoring Ryder Green and Madison Santos and giving the Yankees a brief lead.

Bluefield regained the lead in the third on PK Morris’ three-run homer.

Morris drove in his fourth run of the night with a sacrifice fly, followed by Sloniger’s solo homer to put the Jays up 7-3.

In the fifth inning, after Chad Bell’s single and both Anthony Volpe and Antonio Cabello were hit by pitches, Roberto Chirinos launched the first pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam to tie the score at seven .

Bluefield went back on top in eighth on a two-out Steward Berroa single.

Scotty Bradley and Berroa drove in a pair of runs each, plus another run driven in by Camacho on an error put the Jays up 13-7 in the ninth.

After Jake Farrell walked, Pulaski’s Jake Pries launched a two-run homer. But after Anthony Volpe’s double, Antonio Cabello struck out to end the game.

The two teams meet again on Thursday at Calfee Park with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield Blue Jays
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG*
Eric RiveraLF-CF511000012.262
Addison Barger2B522000010.283
Leonardo JimenezSS422100010.315
PK Morris1B431001401.286
Angel Camacho3B421000200.309
Ryan SlonigerC524001200.450
Scotty BradleyDH411000200.159
D.J. DanielsRF300000003.136
    a- Spencer HorwitzPH-LF200000000.352
Steward BerroaCF-RF502000302.200
Totals4113141021338.265
a-Lined out for Daniels in the 8th. 

BATTING
2B: Jimenez (6, Correa).
HR: Morris (3, 3rd inning off Anderson, 2 on, 0 out); Sloniger (2, 5th inning off Correa, 0 on, 2 out).
TB: Barger 2; Berroa 2; Bradley; Camacho; Jimenez 3; Morris 4; Rivera; Sloniger 7.
RBI: Berroa 3 (4); Bradley 2 (8); Camacho 2 (12); Morris 4 (14); Sloniger 2 (5).
2-out RBI: Sloniger 2; Berroa 3; Camacho.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rivera; Barger; Bradley; Daniels.
SF: Morris.
Team RISP: 7-for-17.
Team LOB: 7.

FIELDING
E: Jimenez (5, throw).

Pulaski Yankees
PlayerPosABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOAVG
Anthony VolpeSS311100010.154
Antonio CabelloRF-LF410000002.211
Roberto Chirinos2B411001400.282
Ryder GreenCF410000001.289
Saul TorresC400000001.231
Madison SantosDH411000000.180
Chad Bell3B412001300.250
Jake Farrell1B320000010.000
Robert JavierLF100000000.179
    Jake PriesRF311001200.333
Totals3496103924.236
 

BATTING
2B: Volpe (1, Ovando).
HR: Bell (1, 2nd inning off Estrada, 2 on, 1 out); Chirinos (2, 5th inning off Estrada, 3 on, 2 out); Pries (1, 9th inning off Ovando, 1 on, 2 out).
TB: Bell 5; Chirinos 4; Pries 4; Santos, M; Volpe 2.
RBI: Bell 3 (6); Chirinos 4 (10); Pries 2 (3).
2-out RBI: Pries 2; Chirinos 4.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Cabello.
Team RISP: 2-for-3.
Team LOB: 2.

FIELDING
E: Correa (1, pickoff); Volpe (4, fielding).
PB: Torres, S (4).

Bluefield Blue Jays
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA*
Lazaro Estrada4.24760324.82
Juan Acosta (W, 2-1)2.10001006.48
Aldo Ovando (S, 1)2.022211114.73
Totals9.06982434.21
Pulaski Yankees
PlayerIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Ryan Anderson2.04553316.75
Nelvin Correa5.03220513.57
Sean Boyle (L, 0-1)1.01110001.59
Hayden Wesneski0.26520007.11
Luis Ojeda0.10000009.72
Totals9.01413103824.23
Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

WP: Estrada; Anderson.
HBP: Camacho (by Boyle); Bradley (by Boyle); Volpe (by Estrada); Cabello (by Estrada).
Pitches-strikes: Estrada 74-45; Acosta 21-11; Ovando 29-20; Anderson 56-35; Correa 62-45; Boyle 24-14; Wesneski 24-17; Ojeda 3-1.
Groundouts-flyouts: Estrada 4-6; Acosta 1-3; Ovando 3-2; Anderson 1-2; Correa 2-5; Boyle 1-0; Wesneski 3-0; Ojeda 0-1.
Batters faced: Estrada 21; Acosta 8; Ovando 9; Anderson 13; Correa 18; Boyle 6; Wesneski 9; Ojeda.
Inherited runners-scored: Ojeda 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Kaleb Devier. 1B: Zachary Robbins. 
Weather: 80 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 6 mph, R To L.
First pitch: 6:33 PM.
T: 3:02.
Att: 2,473.
Venue: Calfee Park.

