HUMBLE, Texas — Lanto Griffin showed some emotion in the moments after his life-changing 6-foot putt dropped on Sunday afternoon.
So what? The former Blacksburg High golfer who spent his teen-age years hanging around the golf course had plenty of thoughts waiting to race through his head.
"Everybody at home," he said in his first interview a few minutes later," we did it.
Griffin, who regained the lead he had held for much of the final round of the Houston Open with a 35-foot birdie putt and won for the first time on the PGA Tour with a 6-foot par that gave him a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory that sends him to the Masters next year.
Griffin, who played in college at VCU and has two Korn Ferry Tour wins to his credit, was locked into a battle on the back nine at the Golf Club of Houston with Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington. Those two were also looking for their first Tour win.
Hubbard lost the lead with a bogey on the par-5 16th, while Harrington's big rally ended with a three-putt bogey on the 17th.
Griffin's birdie on the 16th was his first since the eighth hole. On the 18th hole, he ran his 60-foot birdie attempt about 6 feet by the hole and made that to avoid a playoff.
