WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — So far so good for Lanto Griffin in the season-opening tournament of the PGA Tour 2019-20 wrap-around schedule.
A day after firing a 6-under-par 64 to match his career-best Tour round, the 31-year-old Blacksburg pro fashioned a second-round 68 Friday to make the 36-hole cut in the birdiefest at the Greenbrier Resort’s TPC Old White Course.
On a day in which par took a severe beating, Griffin’s 36-hole total of 8-under 132 left him tied for 12th in the field heading into the weekend.
“Making cuts early is big for the reshuffle so I would have taken this,” said Griffin after his round. “I would have taken a made cut and then get after it on the weekend.
“I’m right where I need to be. ... A couple low ones the next two days and I will have a shot at it.”
Well, that might be a huge stretch. Long after Griffin finished play in the early afternoon and headed to the nearby cabin owned by Roanoker Stuart Swanson, Kevin Chappell went ballistic by carding a spectacular late afternoon 11-under 59 on what’s considered the tour’s easiest track to vault into the top spot heading into Saturday’s third round.
“I’m happy,” said Griffin. “I could have made a couple more on the back nine but I played really smart and I didn’t make any stupid mistakes. I hit the shots I needed to and played disciplined. I’m going to just keep that same discipline.
“The key is going to be the putter. If I can give myself a lot of good looks and limit mistakes and the putter stays hot, then I will be in good shape. That’s pretty much my game plan.”
Well, the guy will have to make a bushel of birdies the last two rounds in order to have any shot at a top-20 finish. Griffin said he planned doing some target shooting late Friday afternoon at Swanson’s cabin located about 40 minutes away.
“Got about 15 to 18 people up there so it’s going to be plenty of distractions and I won’t even be thinking about golf, which is great.”
Griffin said his confidence has been bolstered by what’s effectively a home game for him.
“I grew up about an hour and a half away in Blacksburg,” Griffin said. “It feels like about half of the gallery out here is on my side so it’s fun.
“There is some added pressure but it is good pressure. The type that kinda focuses you up and makes you want to play well in front of the home crowd.
“It’s fun having my whole family out here and my girlfriend’s family and my niece and nephew.”
His niece wasn’t too impressed, obviously.
“My niece wouldn’t give me a bite of her cookie when I finished, so —” Griffin said with a chuckle. “I don’t think it would have mattered if I shot 60 or 80, she still wouldn’t even give me a bite.
“I will have to talk to her after the round. I’m going to go get one right now!”
