PULASKI — Chad Bell drove in five runs and scored twice, leading the Pulaski Yankees to an 8-1 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays Thursday night at Calfee Park .
In the second game of the three-game set, Pulaski scored in the bottom of the first inning, when Anthony Volpe and Madison Santos led off with walks . After Antonio Cabello grounded into a double play, Ryder Green singled, scoring Volpe.
In the bottom of the third, Pulaski’s Santos and Cabello walked, and Green singled to load the bases. Bell followed with a double to left field that cleared the bases . He eventually scored on Borinquen Mendez’s groundout to put Pulaski up 5-0.
Angel Camacho’s solo homer in the fourth inning put the Blue Jays on the board.
Cabello led off the fifth inning with a triple. After Green struck out, Bell hit a 3-1 pitch over the center field wall for a two-run homer. Jake Pries then met reliever Gaudy Ramirez with a solo homer to center field to put the Yankees up 8-1.
Starting pitcher Randy Vasquez gained his first win of the season by throwing six innings, giving up one run off four hits with four strikeouts and one base on balls.
Elvis Peguero tossed two shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.
Mitch Spence sat Bluefield down in order in the ninth inning, striking out two.
With the series tied , the two teams will face off in the finale on Friday at Calfee Park with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.