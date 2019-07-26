KINGSPORT, Tenn. — With the benefit of Chad Bell’s two-run homer and four Kingsport errors, the Pulaski Yankees took a 6-1 decision over the Kingsport Mets in the first game of the three-game series labeled the “Big Apple-achian Rivalry.”
The Yankees opened the scoring in the second when with two outs Ryder Green reached base on an error and Chad Bell followed with his two-run shot to right.
The Mets answered in the third when Scott Ota scored on a wild pitch on a swinging third strike with two outs.
In the fifth, Pulaski’s Jake Farrell singled and advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a throwing error on Madison Santos’ ground ball. A wild throw on Santos’ steal attempt of third allowed him to score to put the Yankees up 4-1.
Pulaski added two runs in the eighth when Borinquen Mendez led off with a single and advanced to third on a throwing error, then scored on Roberto Chirinos’ bunt single. Green walked and both base runners moved up a base on a wild pitch. Chirinos then scored on a passed ball.
Reid Anderson gained his fifth win, throwing six innings, allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. Mitch Spence and Tyler Johnson shut out the Mets the remainder of the way.
Pulaski improved to 19-0 when scoring first this season.
ON DECK: The two teams meet Saturday for the second game of the series with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.