The Pulaski Yankees have been named the winner of Minor League Baseball’s top honor, the John H. Johnson President’s Award. The annual award has been presented since 1974 to recognize a franchise for financial stability; contributions to league stability; contributions to baseball in the community; and promotion of the baseball industry.
This is the first time an Appalachian League team has earned the award, which will be presented at the baseball winter meetings banquet in December in San Diego. Lynchburg was the last team from the commonwealth to win the award in 1998.
Pulaski led the Appalachian League in attendance for the fifth straight year and broke the Appalachian League single-season home attendance record for the second straight year.
The Yankees drew 95,897 fans to Calfee Park in the regular season. The Yankees completed a renovation of Calfee Park before the season, expanding the ballpark to 3,200 seats.
Sponsorship revenue rose 30 percent from last year.
Astro’s base running miscue called ‘honest mistake’
HOUSTON — George Springer phoned manager AJ Hinch well after a 5-4 loss to Washington on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series to rehash what went wrong.
The play in question occurred in the eighth inning with Houston trailing 5-3. With Kyle Tucker on second base and one out, Springer had a deep drive to right-center field.
Springer — who earlier had homered in a record fifth straight World Series game — took about a half-dozen hops out of the batter’s box while watching the ball sail, possibly for a tying home run. Instead, it hit off the glove of leaping right fielder Adam Eaton, and Springer ended up with an RBI double. Hinch called it “an honest mistake.”
